Little Richard dies of bone cancer at the age of 87

Rock and roll legend Little Richard died of bone cancer at the age of 87. The singer's son, Danny Jones Penniman, confirmed with Rolling Stone magazine that his father passed away on Saturday morning, May 9.

Little Richard's attorney, Dick Alen, gave People Review some details about the last days of the musical pioneer.

“Little Richard passed away this morning from bone cancer in Nashville. He lived with his brother in Nashville, "said Alen in a statement. “He was fighting for a good time, many years. The last time I spoke to him was two or three weeks ago. I knew it wasn't right, but he never got into it, he just said "I'm not okay." He has been suffering for many years with various aches and pains. He just didn't talk about it much. "

Born as Richard Wayne Penniman in Macon, Georgia, in 1932, Little Richard discovered his love of music when he took a part-time job as a teenager at the Macon City Auditorium. After Sister Rosetta Tharpe saw Little Richard perform, she offered him the opportunity to open her show, and that led to her signing her first record deal in 1951 with RCA Records.

With his genre personality, incredible piano talent, and flamboyant clothing and personality, Little Richard had a string of hits in the late 1950s that are still well known today, making him the founding father Rock & # 39; n & # 39; Roll music. In 1956 he launched Tutti Frutti and Tear it to pieces, followed by Lucille the following year, and Good Golly Miss Molly in 1958

Little Richard's influence on the musicians that came after him is enormous, as everyone from The Beatles to Elvis Presely to The Rolling Stones has either covered or been influenced by his music. Elton John said in 1973 that after listening to Little Richard and Jerry Lee Lewis "that was it," and that "he never wanted to be anything else."

In 1986 Little Richard was one of the original ten members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and in 1993 the Grammys honored him with a lifetime achievement award.

Little Richard is survived by his son, Danny Jones Penniman.



