Lily Collins reveals the first things she will do once the Coronavirus block is lifted

During the interview, the actress from & # 39; Tolkien & # 39; He also remembers spending his birthday in the last two years, either in a bunker for the filming of & # 39; Herencia & # 39; or to isolate yourself at home due to the pandemic.

Lily Collins She is determined to celebrate her 2021 birthday in style after spending the past two years "in the trap."

The actress turned 31 in March, isolated herself, and the year before was filming tense scenes with "Heritage"co-star Simon Pegg at a paper mill, which doubled as a bunker, and is determined to make sure her 32nd birthday is much more of a celebration.

"I just celebrated my birthday and I thought, 'This time last year I was in a bunker on my birthday and now I'm at my house for my birthday,'" he explains. "It is as if we are manifesting something!"

"We walked out of the bunker and there would be a craft service and it was snowing outside, but we just had no idea because we were literally locked in this bunker and we felt like we were going to be in a war together because you & # 39; in this confined space with that amount of crew pumping all that smoke and atmosphere. Sometimes you really thought you were going crazy. "

One of the first things that the "Mirror mirror"The star he wants to do when closing closes is hitting a favorite restaurant:" We're cooking a lot (at home) but we're still supporting small businesses and ordering from places we really like to help keep them open. " : "I miss the art of sitting somewhere and someone creating something for you that they are proud of." I miss the community of going and looking at a menu and saying, 'Oh, this looks good this & # 39 ;, instead of & # 39; What else is in the closet? & # 39; "