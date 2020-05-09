Lil Nas X shoots her shot with 6ix9ine on Instagram Live

WENN / Instagram

Tuning into the live stream of rapper & # 39; Gooba & # 39; marking his first public appearance since his release in prison, the & # 39; Old Town Road & # 39; can't help but talk about the 'cute' What is it.

Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ineInstagram Live was highly anticipated as it marked his first public appearance since he was released from prison for coronavirus in early April. More than 2 million viewers were tuning into the live broadcast on Friday, April 8, with Lil nas x being one of them

The hit creator of "Old Town Road" made his presence known when he jumped into the comments to talk about rapper "Gummo". Filming his shot with the New York City native, the openly gay star casually wrote, "No, homo, he looks a little cute."

Also among 6ix9ine's IG Live viewers was "Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta"star Masika Kalysha, who tried to trick the rapper with a question about his responsibilities as a father. "Did you see your daughters or not," she asked, after claims by her baby, Sara Molina, that she had never tried to communicate with her 4-year-old daughter since her release from prison.

But Masika's comment failed, as Baddie Gi, one of the strippers allegedly involved in an assault on the strip club with Cardi Bhe applauded. Jumping in the comments on TheNeighborhoodTalk's Instagram post, she wrote to Fetty Wap& # 39; s baby mama, "This nutty old b *** h stfu h * e".

6ix9ine launched live on Friday to promote the release of their first music after prison alongside their music video. Titled "Gooba," the song's lyrics are full of references to COVID-19 and its cooperation with federal prosecutors.

The 24-year-old artist directed the music video alongside CanonF8 and David Wep, and filmed it in his backyard due to his confinement at home. The colorful images see him accompanied by six scantily clad dancers, his girlfriend Jade and a Dalmatian puppy.

Hours after the launch of the promotion, the spitter "FEFE", whose real name is Daniel Hernández, boasted of having accumulated 16 million visits in just 4 hours. "YouTube is frozen," he said in an Instagram post that has since been removed. "And with this GOOD NIGHT, I literally got in touch with everyone who hates and doubts, and I keep hitting the air. YOU WILL ALSO LOVE how a rat throws trash and then #nastywork."