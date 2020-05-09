Lil & # 39; Wayne and Eminem claim they Google their letters to make sure they don't repeat bars

Eminem and Lil & # 39; Wayne have been much more active in the media in recent months, particularly Marshall Mathers, who has just released a new album again. For example, the two legendary rappers appeared together on Young Money Radio, where they talked about rapping and keeping their art fresh.

Hot New Hip Hop resumed the May 8 recording, where the two iconic artists chatted about how they manage to keep their music new and exciting, while also making sure they haven't repeated any old lyrics.

Also, Eminem and Lil & # 39; Wayne yelled at some of the other great artists right now, including Joyner Lucas, Kendrick Lamar, Griselda, J. Cole and YBN Cordae. Perhaps one of the most interesting parts of their conversation was about the lyrics.

In talking about their creative processes, Lil Wayne and Eminem referred to how they have spent their time lately. Eminem said he has spent much of his free time writing and recording in isolation and quarantine.

You can see their conversation in the following YouTube video:

According to Lil & # 39; Wayne, whenever he wants to think of something new, he only hears a heartbeat, "it sounds a little,quot;, and then he meets the studio and tries to find something. "That's just my natural inspiration," added Wayne.

Eminem responded by stating that it's hard to keep cool when you've been in the game for so long. He said, "When you've done so many songs about everything, it gets a little complicated." At that point in the conversation, the two men laughed at the idea of ​​repetition.

Wayne said he's written so much on this point that he often turns to Google to make sure he's not repeating the same bars. While laughing, Eminem admitted that he also does the same.

Ad

In other news, Eminem was involved in the coronavirus relief contribution when he left mom's many Spaghetti meals to hospital workers in her hometown of Detroit, Michigan.



Post views:

0 0