Leakers have revealed when Sony will finally release the PS5 – BGR

According to reports, Sony plans to unveil the PS5 sometime in early June, according to various sources.

There may be a PlayStation 5 event soon, but things are changing because the new coronavirus health crisis is far from resolved.

A well-connected reporter said that the PS5 news will arrive in early or mid-June if all goes well, while another leaker says June 2 is the date gamers have been waiting for.

The current coronavirus health crisis has changed everything in our lives in recent months, so we will never know if Sony had planned to show the PS5 design at the supposed event in February 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak also prevented Sony attended trade shows, including gaming events. In fact, Sony was one of the first tech companies to withdraw from big shows like MWC, so we never expected the company to announce any press conferences of its own. In the months that followed, Sony decided to talk very little about the PS5. We saw that PS5 specs were confirmed during an incredibly boring online event that may have responded to Microsoft's aggressive Xbox Series X reveal plans. And then Sony withdrew the new DualSense drivers, with some rumors saying it only revealed the new device to prevent leaks.

The details of PS5 that fans love the most remain a mystery, but may be revealed soon. There is increasing talk that Sony will host a virtual PlayStation 5 even in early June, assuming that COVID-19 doesn't complicate matters further.

A stroll down memory lane will remind you that Sony had a complex PS4 reveal in 2013. Details about the console were released in February of that year, but design information and pricing were not announced until June in E3 2013

Seven years later, we already know that Sony will not be attending E3 2020, but not only because the event is canceled. Sony announced its absence from the program long before coronavirus concerns led tech companies to withdraw from the events or to have those events canceled. That said, it would make sense for Sony to try to replicate its revealed PS4 playbook for the PlayStation 5.

A few days ago, ex Kotaku Editor Jason Schreier said Sony will share the PS5 news in a few weeks. At the time it was unclear what Schreier was referring to, as this was all from a Twitter conversation about the Xbox X Series gaming demo event slated for May 7. Then, a few days after that, a leaker who has been aggressively pressing PS5 details on Twitter since late 2019 said Sony will unveil the PlayStation 5 via an online announcement on June 2. Later, he followed up with a series of tweets saying that the console will be preordered after the announcement and will launch on November 20.

More interesting, the same @PSErebus The user posted this response on a Twitter thread talking about the rumored June event:

The filter's response came in response to a Twitter user that gamers might be familiar with, @Nibellion, which was linked to Press start Thursday's podcast episode where Schreier said Sony's PS5 event could take place "in early and mid-June."

According to Jason Schreier, Sony's PS5 event could take place "in early and mid-June,quot; Please note that due to COVID-19 there is nothing set in stone https://t.co/cez6D3x9va (at 38:53) (FWIW, Jeff Grubb of VentureBeat said a few days ago that the Sony event will take place on June 4) pic.twitter.com/Ewn4QuhuzO – Nibel (@Nibellion) May 8, 2020

It was clear in that podcast that nothing is official because the new coronavirus threat is still out there, and things can change. Sony plans to do something about the PS5 in early June at the earliest, Schreier said, but the pandemic could force Sony to change its plans at the last minute. In the same tweet, @Nibellion said that VentureBeat & # 39; s Jeff Grub noted a few days ago that the Sony event will take place on June 4.

As you can see, we are still not getting any clear information. There are many conversations out there that may be based on genuine Sony plans, but the COVID-19 situation could alter those plans. Also, it is unclear what kind of event Sony could host in the first place. If it's an event, it's likely to be an online press conference like Google's Android 11 event or Apple's WWDC 2020 keynote, to be held in June.