Largest Coronavirus Study to Date Reveals Mortality Risk Factors – BGR

Scientists have yet to answer all of their questions about the coronavirus, including why so many people die when it appears to barely affect other infected people.

A new UK study, based on data from millions of patients, claims to be the largest such study of the virus and presents an authoritative look at risk factors for dying from COVID-19.

There are still many things we don't know about the coronavirus at the heart of the pandemic that is still spreading across the globe, including why it leaves some people asymptomatic infected while devastating the bodies of (and ultimately killing) other people. However, scientists are quick to learn as much as they can about the deadly virus so that viable treatment options in the form of therapeutics and ultimately a vaccine can be identified sooner rather than later.

A new UK study aims to be the largest such analysis to date and incorporates data from 17.4 million adults in the UK to give what could be our best glimpse so far of risk factors associated with death from coronavirus.

The study uses data from the National Health Service (NHS) from February 1 to April 25 and comes from researchers at the University of Oxford and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine. According to a medical industry news source, this is the largest coronavirus study of its kind "conducted by any country to date,quot; and therefore represents the best glimpse so far of the various risk factors associated with death from the COVID-19 virus.

The study notes that people of Asian and black ethnicity appear to have a higher risk of dying from the coronavirus compared to white people, although the underlying factors are still not well understood at this time. For example, some academic comments have speculated that this may be the result of an increased prevalence of health problems like diabetes and heart disease in black and minority ethnic communities, but the new UK study says its data shows that "It only explains a small part of the risk."

Meanwhile, among other risk factors, the study confirms that men have an increased risk of dying from the virus, as do older people and people with "uncontrolled diabetes." Severe asthma also increases the chances of dying from COVID-19.

"We need very precise data on which patients are most at risk to control the pandemic and improve patient care," said Liam Smeeth, professor of clinical epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, an NHS physician and co-chair at the study, adding that the answers provided will be vital throughout the world. "For example, it is very concerning to see that the higher risks faced by people with a history of BME are not attributable to identifiable underlying health conditions."

