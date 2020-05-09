The NBA is set for its 2019-20 postseason to go into October if necessary, according to Lakers forward Jared Dudley.

The 13-year-old NBA veteran was responding on Twitter to a comment made by ESPN's Ramona Shelburne on a radio show on Friday, where she said: "I don't think there is a deadline. I think the people I've spoken to having said, "We can go as long as we need to. I mean, they can be playing until Labor Day."

Dudley, one of the representatives of the Lakers' player association, responded to the tweet saying that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver would be fine if the season ended even later:

The comment comes a day after some teams were allowed to open their facilities to players for individual practice as long as the team region had enough testing materials to evaluate asymptomatic players.

While there is no plan to return to the court, the events of the past few days point to the NBA putting great emphasis on ending the 2019-20 season, even if it delays the start of the next season until December or even January.

The league has been on indefinite hiatus since March 11, when jazz center Rudy Gobert was the first major American athlete to test positive for COVID-19.

The Dudley Lakers have the best record in the Western Conference at 49-14.