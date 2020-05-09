Kyle Richards is dragged after calling Denise Richards a Ragamuffin – Issues An Apology

The ladies at Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are known for their overspending on looking good. After Kyle Richards referred to Denise Richards as a "ragamuffin," social media quickly reminded her of who the model was.

Kyle and Dorit Kemsley went head to head for their overprotective ways when it comes to Teddi Mellencamp. After Denise attempted to intercept the conversation in her backyard, Kyle called the actress ragamuffin in a parallel conversation.

Viewers immediately turned to social media to note that Denise is an accomplished model and actress. Clearly, she doesn't feel the need to be glamorous and glamorous 24/7.

Richards responded Thursday by publishing the covers of his magazines along with a caption that read: jando Lowering the memory with this ragamuffin. Just a few covers to share (Throwback Thursday). "

Instantly, commentators flocked to the post to hit Kyle.

"If a beautiful down-to-earth woman is a ragamuffin, then what has been called a miserable and thirsty?" Asked one.

‘If by ragamuffin it means that you have not altered your face over the years … then you continue with your being of ragamuffin. Beautiful! Another commented.

This social media user wrote: ‘Maybe someone should tell Kyle that explosions and colored contacts have been gone for 2 decades. Oh, and nobody needs to see her make the divisions anymore, she is not 12 years old.

Yle Kyle is in the shape of SpongeBob and only buys expensive clothes. That does not make her better than you, who is a model and actress. She is clearly jealous. "

Kyle turned to his cheeky castmate's cheeky Instagram post to offer a public apology.

Ise Denise, you are absolutely beautiful. There is no doubt about that. I was exhausted, emotional (and) I felt that everyone was coming towards me. I got mad because I thought that of all the people I would understand what I was saying because you yourself say that you do not understand the glamorous and you only use a messy knot. So I did not receive the sudden change. That being said, I still regret that comment and I wasn't the best version of myself that night. My apologies. & # 39;

What do you think about Kyle's dissent?



