KUWK: Scott Disick is reportedly welcome to spend Mother's Day with former Kourtney Kardashian and their children after Stint was remade!

As you know, tomorrow is Mother's Day and a new internal report claims to know that Scott Disick has received an open invitation to celebrate the holiday with his ex and mother of his children, Kourtney Kardashian. This occurs after his rehabilitation period was exposed by a leaked image that led him to leave the facility just a few days after registering.

Since this was really difficult for him, especially since he was seeking trauma treatment for the sudden loss of his parents years ago, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians celebrity thought it would be nice to spend time with her and the kids and have a Celebration. together.

A source shared via HollywoodLife that ‘Scott has an open invitation to be with Kourt and their children on Mother's Day, but it will depend on where Scott is. Things are still undecided as to treatment, but if you're still in Los Angeles and in the proper headspace to join Kourtney and the kids, she'll greet you. Everyone in the family, including Kourtney is giving Scott his full support right now. "

As for his rehab period shortening, another informant assured fans through the same news outlet that his recovery is just beginning.

After all, he feels that receiving treatment is something he really needs, so he will continue to receive it in private, at home.

‘You don't give up on seeking help. He still wants to deal with everything that has come up, but he could end up doing it privately at home, "they shared with the site.

Scott has the full support of his ex but also his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie!

Apparently, the model was everything for Scott to receive treatment and he's even willing to partner with Kourtney to help him together.



