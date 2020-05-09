KUWK: Kourtney Kardashian playfully blames mom Kris Jenner for "sabotaging,quot; her summer body after she ships her candy.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians received some treats from their mother Kris Jenner and joked that she has been trying to sabotage her summer body. Kourtney Kardashian posted a clip on her IG Stories that also showed the donuts!

The treats looked amazing and the mother of three posted them online, suggesting she was about to enjoy them despite the ridiculous amount of calories they can have.

Kourtney is usually very careful about what she puts on her body and tries to always be healthy and ready for a summer full of photos of swimsuits.

However, it seems like even she got a little off track with healthy eating in the midst of quarantine and blames her mother for that!

The video he posted shows Kardashian opening a box of delicious Krispy Kreme donuts, revealing that Kris Jenner was the one who sent them to him.

In the caption, she jokingly wrote, "omg @krisjenner is sabotaging my summer body."

Kourtney has spent isolated time like everyone else for the past few months amid the coronavirus, the COVID-19 pandemic that has gripped the world.

That said, her social media posts have mostly been photos of her in swimsuits, so it's safe to say that she really misses the summer days when she was able to hit the beach and also show off her toned, tanned body.

One of those posts a few days ago showed Kourtney and her 7-year-old daughter, Penelope, on their vacation in Sardinia last year.

While they both looked beautiful, the title of the loving mother had more substance than that: 'Love yourself first, pursue your dreams, make mistakes (and learn from them), believe in God's plan, you are more beautiful than you will ever know, and so smart, there is no one like you in the whole world, you are loved. Things I say to my daughter. "



