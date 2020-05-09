KUWK: Kim Kardashian posts a souvenir photo of mom Kris Jenner in a swimsuit. She looks awesome right after welcoming son Rob!

Kim Kardashian turned to social media to share a photo of Kris Jenner in a swimsuit! The mom looked stunning the instant taken "not long after,quot; she gave birth to her fourth child (Rob Kardashian) and Kim couldn't help but congratulate her mother on her appearance.

Speaking of looks, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star looks like it could be her fifth child, Kendall Jenner's twin in the throwback!

The supermodel of the reality TV clan is obviously excellent for posing for photos, including those in which she wears bikinis and now, it looks like she may have inherited that skill from Kris!

The photo taken in the late '80s that made Kris look like she might have been a supermodel herself, was the way Kim celebrated her before Mother's Day!

The celebrity, who is also a mother of four, wrote along with the plugin: post Thank you message to Mom for Early Mother's Day! I found this photo and it didn't take long after having her fourth child! MAIN GOALS always in everything you do mom! I love you.

As mentioned above, Kris' fourth son is none other than his only son, Rob Kardashian, meaning that Kris was around 31 years old at the time the photo was taken.

Despite having her fourth child not long before the photo was taken, Kris looked in great shape, her abs visible and her long legs toned.

As for the swimsuit she was wearing at the time, it was a neon yellow and pink bikini that, despite how long it had been since she wore it, could still be in vogue even today!

Also, judging from the early publication of Mother's Day, it seems that Kim, who has four children of her own, is super excited about tomorrow's vacation!



