Kourtney Kardashian's home of Khloe Kardashian TP during the COVID-19 pandemic – Fans are dragging the family "out of touch,quot;

Another day, another deaf post from a celebrity during the COVID-19 pandemic. This time Khloe Kardashian used an item that is hard to find in a prank against her sister.

The shortage of toilet paper was joked before it became a dire need. As stores put limits on how much she can buy and people's prices online, Khloe used toilet paper to sell her sister's house.

Kourtney Kardashian visited Instagram to show the lawn of her mansion covered in coveted need.

Neighborhood Talk republished the clip that was shared on Kourtney's Instagram story.

Kourtney could be heard saying, "So I haven't had that much excitement in months. This is what Mason and KoKo do when they have a sleepover. It's actually great. P, check this out!"

Her daughter Penelope intervened to say: ‘I know I saw. They were Mason and KoKo, I saw them. "

Kourtney then said they would do it next time.

Understandably, they beat up the sisters in the comment section.

"Can you remove more from reality?" One questioned.

‘So much toilet paper I need during this quarantine. You should beat your ** !! & # 39; wrote another.

This follower asked, "Who plays with toilet paper during a pandemic?"

& # 39; Are you kidding? Do you know how difficult it is to find toilet paper in my city ?! exclaimed another follower.

"Wow, all the stores near my house don't have toilet paper," wrote one commenter.

There were also some followers who had something to say about the people who would have to clean it up.

"The laugh you make when you know you have maids to clean it," replied one.

This person said, "You know they pay people to clean that up," that's why she smiles because anyone else would have been mad. "

