Kobe Bryant's widow files lawsuit over published photos of helicopter crash scene

Vanessa Bryant seeks damages for emotional distress and mental anguish caused by the "inexcusable" behavior of deputies in the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Kobe BryantThe widow filed a lawsuit for the unauthorized release of photos of the death scene taken by Los Angeles officials after the fatal crash of the sports icon's helicopter.

Vanessa Bryant was devastated in January after the Los Angeles Lakers legend and her 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the nine people who lost their lives when their helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California.

Later, it was learned that the images taken at the death scene had been relayed by deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department, prompting officials to formally apologize to the families already guarantee that the shooting was eliminated, although it was not clear who took the images.

Vanessa has now launched legal action for the "inexcusable and deplorable" behavior, seeking damages for emotional distress and mental anguish, according to court documents obtained by People.com.

In the documents, he expresses concern that his three daughters, Natalia, Bianka or Capri, may find the images online in the future.

"This (presentation) is all about enforcing responsibility, protecting victims and making sure no one has to deal with this behavior in the future," a spokesperson for the Bryant family said in a statement.

"When a family suffers the loss of loved ones, they have the right to expect that they will be treated with dignity and respect. The deputies in this case betrayed that sacred trust. This claim is intended to hold the Sheriff's Department accountable and prevent future misconduct." .

It is not the first lawsuit Vanessa has filed for the tragic loss of Kobe, she is also suing officials at the helicopter company for wrongful death.