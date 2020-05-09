Kishore Biyani: Amazon, Future Group in talks about selling shares in Future Retail – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML80b9810ae01c32d5a3fd70d273e111b917%

New Delhi: Future Group, led by Kishore Biyani, began talks with Amazon to sell its stake in Future Retail Ltd to the US-based e-commerce company. USA, Industry sources said. The two sides started talks earlier this week for a stake in Future Retail, they said.

"They have started conversations and they are still in the early stages," said one person familiar with the development.

The move came after Future group firms defaulted on loans taken against Future Retail's promised shares in March, which also affected their share price.

Rating agencies like Standard & Poor's and Fitch recently downgraded Future Retail's credit ratings after default.

When contacted, the Future Group denied any discussion, saying they are "speculative in nature."

Amazon India said the company has no comment to offer on this matter.

At the end of the December 2019 quarter, the entities of the Promoter Group, which include Future Corporate Resources and Future Coupons, had a 47.02 percent stake in Future Retail.

Future Retail operates more than 1,500 stores covering more than 16 million square feet of retail space in 400 cities. It has large format stores, Big Bazaar, its flagship chain, as well as small neighborhood store chains, EasyDay Club and Heritage Fresh.

In August last year, Future Retail had informed the stock exchanges that Amazon.Com NV Investment Holdings LLC would acquire 49 percent of Future Coupons Ltd from its promoters, led by Kishore Biyani, for an undisclosed amount.



At the time, Future Coupons had a 7.3 percent stake in Future Retail.

As part of the deal, Amazon was also granted a purchase option, which allowed US e-commerce. USA An option to acquire all or part of the promoter's participation between the third and tenth year.

Amazon also has a stake in other retail chains in the country: Shoppers Stop and more.

In 2017, major retailer Shoppers Stop had announced an increase of Rs 179.26 crore from Amazon.com Investment Holdings LLC through a share issue, resulting in just over 5 percent stake for the company. American.

In September 2018, Amazon said it had co-invested in Witzig Advisory Services, the entity that had acquired the 'More' from Aditya Birla Retail in India.