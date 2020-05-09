Kim Kardashian wishes Son Psalm West a happy birthday

Kim KardashianBaby turns one!
the Keeping up with the Kardashian the star is celebrating Psalm westThe first birthday. It is safe to assume and Kanye WestToday's little one is the center of attention, especially since this is an important milestone.
"My baby Psalm is 1 year old today," wrote the SKIMS founder on Instagram, along with an adorable black-and-white video of his son. "Psalm, you complete our family. You make everything perfect. I love you so much! Psalm happy birthday."
Grandma Kris Jenner also shared a moving message the one-year-old boy on his special day.
"Happy birthday to our sweet little psalm! You are the icing on our precious family cake and I love you very much …" he said. "Thanks for that delicious smile you give me every time I see you."
Earlier this year, Kim sprouted E! News and said he really believes that he is a reincarnation of his late father, Robert Kardashian Sr.
"My son, Salmo, is probably the happiest baby in the world," he said in an interview with us. "He is always smiling, always happy."
With that in mind, celebrate Salmo's special day by looking at his cutest photos in our gallery below!
Dynamic duo
"Happy birthday to TuTus baby," Khloe shares on Instagram Stories, along with a photo of the two cousins.
Birthday boy
It's the little boy's birthday! "My baby Psalm turns 1 today," Kim shared on Instagram. "Psalm, you complete our family. You make everything perfect. I love you so much! Psalm happy birthday."
Big smiles for the boys
Psalm west And his brother Holy they are all smiles in this moving snapshot that Kim Kardashian loaded in March 2020!
Say cheese!
"My baby is so handsome and sweet," Kim captioned the snapshot.
Cousin love
"My sweet Stormi and Psalm, "Kim wrote with this sweet photo.
Hugs Bugs
Kim shared this image of older sister north enjoying some R,amp;R with Psalm the week before Christmas 2019.
Christmas card 2019
Kim released the West Family Christmas card in December 2019. If you ask us, Saint steals the show!
Brotherly love
"It doesn't get much sweeter than this," Kim captioned this cute photo.
Cozy Cuties
How cute is this puddle of hugs!
Sweet snuggles
"My little man is the sweetest of all!" the proud mom writes on Instagram. "Honestly, he's the best baby. He sleeps through the night and by far the calmest. How was I so lucky?"
Hug time
Get up and shine the psalm! Time to snuggle up to your older sister North.
Family photo
"I thought taking a picture with three children was difficult," writes the KKW beauty chief on Instagram after sharing photos from her trip to the Bahamas. "OMG this is almost impossible!"
Peace Love
See who decided to join the party! Saint appears to be in high spirits as he joins this impromptu photo shoot.
Goodnight
Kim shared this photo of Saint "taking a nap,quot; with his 10-week-old younger brother in July 2019.
Air kisses!
The founder of KKW Beauty and her son share a sweet moment with the great-grandmother, MJ85th birthday party.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Brotherly love
"Saint asked me to take a photo of him and his brother this morning," Kim wrote on Instagram on July 15. How sweet are these two!
2 months old
Salmo looks so cute in this July 2019 photo, even his mother passed out. "I mean my baby Salmo is so sweet!" Kim wrote on Instagram.
@nabil
Older brother
Saint West gets acquainted with his 5-week-old brother. "My boys," Kim wrote, captioning the poignant family photo on Instagram.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
1 month old
In June 2019, a month after his birth, Kim shared the first close-up photo of baby Psalm on Instagram. Just look at that face!
1 week old
And that makes a family of six! Kim and Kanye West She welcomed her fourth child on May 9. A little over a week after that, Kim revealed his name on Twitter along with the first Internet photo of Psalm West.
