Kim Kardashian wishes Son Psalm West a happy birthday

Kim KardashianBaby turns one!

the Keeping up with the Kardashian the star is celebrating Psalm westThe first birthday. It is safe to assume and Kanye WestToday's little one is the center of attention, especially since this is an important milestone.

"My baby Psalm is 1 year old today," wrote the SKIMS founder on Instagram, along with an adorable black-and-white video of his son. "Psalm, you complete our family. You make everything perfect. I love you so much! Psalm happy birthday."

Grandma Kris Jenner also shared a moving message the one-year-old boy on his special day.

"Happy birthday to our sweet little psalm! You are the icing on our precious family cake and I love you very much …" he said. "Thanks for that delicious smile you give me every time I see you."

Earlier this year, Kim sprouted E! News and said he really believes that he is a reincarnation of his late father, Robert Kardashian Sr.

"My son, Salmo, is probably the happiest baby in the world," he said in an interview with us. "He is always smiling, always happy."