Kim Kardashian is excited about the flowers sent by Tristan Thompson for Mother's Day

Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson They are true best friends. The Cleveland Cavaliers apparently sent the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star in a beautiful display of Mother's Day roses amid rumors that she rekindled the romance with Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian.

Kim loved the pale pink rose screen when she went to her Instagram account to show it to her online followers. "To the most beautiful flowers of Kendall and Tristan. I love you guys. Thank you so much for this early Mother's Day surprise. They really are so beautiful," she praised the athlete and Kendall Jenner.

Tristan is apparently working hard to win the hearts of the Kardashian women, as Kim is the only one to receive Mother's Day gifts from him. Tristan, who is currently in quarantine with Khloe and her daughter True, also sent an equally beautiful rose display to Kourtney Kardashian. The Poosh founder also posted a photo of the flowers which she later captioned, "Very nice @ realtristan13".

Before this, fans beat up the Kardashian clan, especially Kylie Jenner, for forgiving Tristan but not Jordyn Woods for their alleged connection. Fans reacted to the KarJenner family's injustice for having forgiven the NBA star while continuing to avoid Jordyn. Watching the episode, one person reacted on Instagram: "I am still angry that Jordan was sacrificed for a story."

Another echoed the sentiment, saying, "I agree," before noticing that Jordyn seemed fine without being around the famous family. "It's amazing to see Jordan's glow. She is so beautiful and talented, but we would never know if they don't try to destroy her," added the fan.