Kim Kardashian and Kanye West don't get along in the middle of coronavirus quarantine

The coronavirus pandemic has been harsh for many people in recent months. As people remain behind closed doors, many without jobs and closed businesses, the future remains uncertain. In addition, there has also been an increase in domestic violence.

It's not surprising that couples spend a lot more time together lately, but this can be worse in some cases. An already turbulent and emotional relationship can be exacerbated by the increase in rooms and the inability to get out to let off steam.

A new report on page six suggests that even Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been fighting at home. A source who spoke to the media outlet claimed that Kanye and Kim had stayed at "opposite ends of the house."

Experts who spoke to The Sun claimed that the couple have been fighting virulently at home. The source claims that Kim has gone a bit "crazy,quot; because she is usually quite busy with her career and is always working on a project.

Also, he allegedly thinks Kanye hasn't been working the same way he has to keep the family together. For the sake of civility, the source said, the couple has distanced themselves socially within the limits of their own home, but not because of the virus, especially to avoid fighting.

This news on page six comes shortly after another Us magazine report that argued the same point. A source who spoke to Us Weekly suggested that Kanye has been teasing Kim a lot lately. She doesn't have as much patience for him as she usually does.

Kim is allegedly frustrated that Kanye doesn't ask how he can help her with her children. With that said, Kim's Instagram page has been suggesting otherwise.

A photo he shared shows Kanye in bed with her daughters, Chicago and North, who are 2 and 6 years old, respectively. If the reports are true, the couple may be able to return to normal soon, as more and more US states reopen.



