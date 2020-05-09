Katy Perry to join Rita Ora and Lil Nas X on SHEIN Together Live

WENN

Laura Benanti, Harvey Fierstein, Vanessa Williams, Beanie Feldstein and many others, meanwhile, will celebrate Mother's Day with a Broadway show Does Mother & # 39; s Day.

Pregnant pop star Katy Perry and a host of Broadway stars are among the best live streaming moments available for fans to watch this weekend, May 9-10.

Perry will join Rita prays and Lil nas x on Saturday to perform for SHEIN Together, a four-hour coronavirus fundraising event hosted by fashion officials in Shein.

The party, which will also feature style tutorials and model appearances Hailey Baldwin and actresses Yara Shahidi and Storm reid, will begin at 4 p.m. ET exclusively in the Shein app (https://apps.apple.com/us/app/yub-streetwear-fashion-shopping/id878577184).

Meanwhile, punk rock fans can choose to tune in to the Livestream Fearless At Home Festival (https://fearlessathome.com/) from 3 P.M. ET, with sets of the pretty Reckless and Plain White T & # 39; s.

And there is something for dance music lovers, as the Hacienda House Party Part II (https://unitedwestream.co.uk/) takes place starting at 12 p.m. BST on Saturday when ex New order star Peter Hook They will join Danny Tenaglia, Kevin Saunderson, Louie Vega and Graeme Park, among others, to play special DJ sets to celebrate the legendary club in Manchester, England.

On Sunday, as Americans celebrate Mother's Day, the stars of the stage Laura Benanti, Harvey Fierstein, Vanessa Williams and Beanie Feldstein She will join forces for the Broadway Does Mother & # 39; s Day show, singing popular musical hits from home with loved ones. The curtain will rise at 3 p.m. ET here: https://www.broadwaydoesmothersday.com/.

R&B / soul icon Baby face He will also host a special Instagram Live broadcast (https://instagram.com/babyface) in honor of the holiday to break down the classic movie soundtrack "Waiting to Exhale," which he wrote and produced, and will share stories behind of scene. That happens from 8 p.m. ET.