Katy Perry gets real about difficult days during her pregnancy

Katy Perry It is becoming real about your hormonal changes and mood swings during pregnancy.
On Saturday, during the SHE IN Together, live event, a virtual festival run by the clothing brand in an effort to raise funds for the Solidarity Response Fund COVID-19 for the World Health Organization (WHO), the pop star and who will soon be a mother Not only did she put on a spectacular show but she also talked about how she is managing her pregnancy.
Hosted by E himself! Erin lim, the "Fireworks,quot; singer told the The summary Host who has been difficult to acclimatise to the quarantine lifestyle during pregnancy.
For example, he told the host that he had "given good morning,quot; and other difficult days, "where I cry when I look at my toes or cry when I only do simple tasks."
She explained, "I think a lot of it is hormonal and I'm not used to being with so many people in a small confined space for so long. I'm used to going out all the time."
The singer added that she is used to her "time alone." But now with orders to stay home implemented amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there is nowhere else I can go.
"There is really no place to go other than my car," he said. "So I go to my car a lot. That's my safe space."
In addition to talking about pregnancy, the E! The host asked Perry what he had been listening to during quarantine if he knew what his "quarantine nickname,quot; was. "Basically, what a quarantine nickname is the mood you feel right now and then the last snack you ate," Lim explained.
"So the mood I'm feeling right now is exhausted … exhausted spicy buffalo chicken wrap," Perry replied jokingly.
Looking at what he's listening to recently, Perry shared that a recent album he heard was Halseynew single, Dua Lipanew record and Harry styleThe record too. "I've been listening to my record, which I haven't released yet," added Perry. "I'm excited."
During SHEIN's live stream, Perry also wish all mothers at home a happy mothers day.
"Hello everyone, this is Katy Perry," he said. "I want to wish all mothers a Happy Mother's Day and I am very excited … and I think I am ready to join their club. I hope they are well and stay safe."
As for her incredible virtual performance, the singer performed some of her best hits, including "Firework,quot;, "Roar,quot; and "Never Really Over,quot;. The pop singer looked radiant in a colorful strapless dress that showed off her tummy.
More recently, Perry gave fans more updates on the little bundle of joy he expects with Orlando Bloom.
"She is coming," said the artist about her baby during an Instagram Live. "He's giving me the middle finger and he's definitely starting to chatter."
Other artists during the virtual event included Lil nas x, Rita prays and Doja Cat. Special guests included Hailey Bieber, Yara Shahidi, Storm reid, Tyler Cameron and Madelaine Petsch
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
