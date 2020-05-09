Katy Perry gets real about difficult days during her pregnancy

Katy Perry It is becoming real about your hormonal changes and mood swings during pregnancy.

On Saturday, during the SHE IN Together, live event, a virtual festival run by the clothing brand in an effort to raise funds for the Solidarity Response Fund COVID-19 for the World Health Organization (WHO), the pop star and who will soon be a mother Not only did she put on a spectacular show but she also talked about how she is managing her pregnancy.

Hosted by E himself! Erin lim, the "Fireworks,quot; singer told the The summary Host who has been difficult to acclimatise to the quarantine lifestyle during pregnancy.

For example, he told the host that he had "given good morning,quot; and other difficult days, "where I cry when I look at my toes or cry when I only do simple tasks."

She explained, "I think a lot of it is hormonal and I'm not used to being with so many people in a small confined space for so long. I'm used to going out all the time."