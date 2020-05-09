Katherine Schwarzenegger gives Chris Pratt a haircut while in quarantine

Katherine Schwarzenegger is in quarantine with husband Chris Pratt at their Los Angeles home during the COVID-19 lockdown, and last week it was time for Pratt to cut his hair. As the state of California has yet to allow the salons to open again, Schwarzenegger was tasked with cutting the long locks off the Marvel star.

This week, Pratt posted photos of Schwarzenegger, who is currently pregnant with the couple's first child, holding electric hair clippers as she prepared to cut Pratt's hair in her Instagram story. the Guardians of the Galaxy star was all smiles as he wrote in the caption: “Here we go! It is time to cut it.

After Schwarzenegger cut Pratt's hair, the 40-year-old was quite impressed with his "wife's,quot; scissor skills. "You must admit! Very good job from my wife," Pratt wrote in the caption for his "after."

The daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, Schwarzenegger married Pratt in June 2019 in a private ceremony in Montecito, California, which means they are only a month away from celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

Schwarzenegger is due this fall, but Shriver is not ready to be called a "grandmother." The 64-year-old man recently said Entertainment tonight that she is not embracing that name, and will come up with her own name instead. She added that her daughter and son-in-law are "a mutual blessing."

"I'm just going to be a mom. No, I can't do that. I have to do something else. I'll think about it. I'll figure it out," said Shriver, who shares four children with her separated husband Arnold Schwarzenegger: Katherine, Patrick, Christina and Christopher.

Katherine's brother Patrick says it's strange to think they'll call him "uncle." She explained that she never thought of the situation that way, and always forgets that Shriver will be "grandma."

"I think I'm going to be an uncle. That's also weird," Patrick said.

As for Chris Pratt's home haircut, he joins a growing list of celebrities who look a bit different these days without their glamor squads. Anderson Cooper recently brushed his hair off and ended up with a bald spot. Kelly Ripa and Hilarie Burton are allowing their natural gray hair to shine, and Dua Lipa, Taraji P. Henson and Hilary Duff have opted for bright colors like pink, blue and orange.



