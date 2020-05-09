Kate Beckinsale shows off her long legs and toned abs in an adorable clip of her playing with her dog!

Kate Beckinsale turned to social media to share another awesome post proving she will never get old! The actress showed off her long legs and toned abs in a clip that also featured her adorable pet dog!

Kate was playing with the cute cub and while that's what everyone pays attention to whenever there's an animal in any video or photo, this time, many of her followers couldn't help but praise her awkward look.

Many of the comments were about how he was radiant and so young to the point that fans seriously considered that he could be a mythical and therefore non-human creature!

The 46-year-old actress appears to be at least half her age and lately has been in the headlines for coming out accordingly as well, her current boyfriend is only 22 years old!

But no matter what some people say, Kate loves living her life her way, even in quarantine!

Along with the video he posted, he wrote: "If life ever returns to normal, I could be in trouble as my expectation of a morning greeting is now unrealistically high."

Fans left many comments like:: Are you a vampire? 46 and you haven't aged more than 29 days "and,quot; You are so cute! But don't worry, you're not just being so crazy, I dance with my cat every morning. Stay safe Kate. "

As for her tendency to date much younger men, Kate has already addressed the criticism, arguing that there is still a rude double standard in today's society: “ It may seem a bit political to be a 32-year-old woman who is having some Fun at all. Being silly, going out and not going, "Oh my gosh, I'm going to sit at home and anticipate menopause while I crochet.



