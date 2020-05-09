Home Entertainment Kareena Kapoor Khan's throwback photo with boyfriend Saif Ali Khan is too...

Kareena Kapoor Khan's throwback photo with boyfriend Saif Ali Khan is too sexy

Since Kareena Kapoor Khan joined Instagram, she keeps surprising us and taking social networks by storm. She keeps sharing photos from his archives that give us insight into Taimur Ali Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan. Today he explained his humor on Saturday with a Elegant throwback image.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a photo with Saif Ali Khan, where the The royal couple are seen strutting in the streets of Morocco in style. the Elegant duo turns the streets into an airstrip with their cheeky style and all the glamorous stuff Kareena has captioned the photo, ‘Saturday Mood: Morocco & # 39; 09 & # 39; and even add an emoji & # 39; 100 & # 39 ;. It seems that the A travel-loving couple are missing their trips to London and various other places in the world and surely miss their Saturdays abroad with a glass of wine for company.

Now we wonder if this is a photo from your Moroccan holidays or still from your movie Agent Vinod

Saturday mood: Morocco '09

