Kandi Burruss celebrates the anniversary of a loved one: see her message here

Kandi Burruss recently celebrated the birthday of one of her friends and her fans were really excited that she always made sure to say hi to loved ones. Check out their post below.

‘Happy birthday to my boo @therealnoigjeremy !!!! He is one of the most creative guys I know. I love just sitting back and choosing your brain and just having our one-on-one conversations. I love you Jeremy You are my true brother Taurus! Everyone give @therealnoigjeremy some birthday love! Kandi captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Aww, happy birthday @therealnoigjeremy. We shared a birthday, "and another follower posted this:" Very nice, "we hope @blazetucker has loved his @kandi blanket."

Another follower said, "Awww that's so sweet … I hope you have a blessing day," and another commenter posted this message: "Happy birthday Jeremy! God's blessing for continued success in life and love." .

Another commenter wrote: "@kandi, I love you, too, my sister Taurus, thank you for always being one of my greatest followers and friends."

Someone else said: & # 39; Are you our bitch, also known as the night angel, also winner of season 3? @Kandi Our bitch sounds like it's you & # 39 ;, and another follower published this: & # 39; @kandi, you are the angel of the night 😂 … you the movement of the hand and the voice gave him away … oh HAPPY BIRTHDAY friend kandi.

Another commenter said, "Happy birthday dear … wishing you continued health and success in everything you do."

Apart from this, Kandi made a really exciting announcement on her social media account for fans. She said that, along with Eva Marcille, she will honor mothers everywhere this Sunday!

‘FOX SOUL MOTHER'S DAY CELEBRATION … THIS SUNDAY we are honoring ALL mothers everywhere! Organized by Eva Marcille and me! Feel the love with appearances by Anthony Hamilton, Kenny Lattimore, Loni Love, Kim Fields and more, "Kandi captioned in her post.

Ad

Fans can't wait to see this.



Post views:

0 0