Kal Penn talks about the CBS series "Thoughtful Thriller" as he joins the sequel to "Silence of the Lambs" – Up News Info

When CBS Friday announced a serial order for Silence of inocents continuation Clarice Starring Rebecca Breeds, the announcement included three new key cast members whose deals had been closed after the coronavirus pandemic suspended all pilot production in mid-March, Kal Penn, Nick Sandow and Michael Cudlitz.

Designated survivor and The good doctor Alum Penn became available after NBC / Universal Television released the cast of Sunny side. Penn co-created, executive produced, and starred in the freshman comedy series, which NBC has not officially canceled. The producers of Clarice approached him, leading to discussions about the project and finally an agreement for him to join him.

Written / executive produced by Jenny Lumet and Alex Kurtzman, Clarice established in 1993, six months after the events of Thomas Harris The silence of the lambs. Tells the personal story of FBI agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field to pursue serial killers and sexual predators as she navigates the high-risk political world of Washington, D.C.

"Like most people, I am a great Silence of inocents Fanatic, so having the opportunity to join Jenny Lumet and Alex Kurtzman on this project is very exciting, ”said Penn. "All our conversations about Clarice So far they are so based on art and storytelling. It's suspense, it's a thriller, and it's thoughtful. "

As is the case with all Hollywood film and television projects, there is still no set production start date for Clarice but Penn plans to make the most of his time at home.

"I am looking forward to re-quarantining the Thomas Harris novel, and going into production once we are allowed to breathe again," he said.

Here are more details on the roles played by Penn, Sandow and Cudlitz, who joined Breeds' former cast, Lucca De Oliveira and Devyn A. Tyler.

Penn plays Emin Grigoryan, an agent with a Ph.D. in library science. Emin is the conduit between Team Fly and ViCAP's growing database, as opposed to Clarice's unique knowledge of Behavioral Sciences. A former Smithsonian curator, the FBI is, for him, a second career. Experienced in everything related to archiving, from insects to ancient manuscripts and missing children. Grigoryan makes the driest patterns of forensic evidence appear to come from Dante.





Cudlitz (The children are fine, the living dead) plays Paul Krendler. VICAP Fly team leader. Paul grew up in the second best house in Hershey's second best neighborhood, Penn. Her father was an executive at Hershey Park. Paul hated "The Sweetest Place on Earth" vehemently. A truly talented investigator for the Justice Department, with solid legal skills. Krendler is also cunning and sensitive to the changing political winds.

Sandow (Orange is the new black) plays Murray Clarke, Clarice's main hazer. A great smoker. A little out of shape. Slow to move around the office, but one of his best friends in the field. Hailing from a law enforcement family, Clarke went to Holy Cross on a lacrosse scholarship and a ticket to the FBI. I never passed the field agent, I never wanted to. Clarke may present himself as a moron, but his amazing barometer of truth puts him in a category of his own.

Clarice comes from MGM Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout. Lumet is an executive producer with Kurtzman and Heather Kadin of Secret Hideout.

