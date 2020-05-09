Home Entertainment Jussie Smollet from Empire is being extorted – her ex-boyfriend plans to...

Jussie Smollet from Empire is being extorted – her ex-boyfriend plans to leak Sextape!

Empire actor Jussie Smollet has another mess on his hands. MTO News learned that the actor's ex-boyfriend recently threatened to leak a sex tape with the actor and a rapper.

According to the ex-boyfriend, Jussie owes him money, and if he didn't pay her last night, he would expose their secret relationship to the world. In anticipation, Jussie's former lover contacted a popular IG blog and told them about the video. See the exchange below:

