Judge refuses to dismiss USC admissions bribery case against Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A judge on Friday refused to dismiss the charges against actress Lori Loughlin, her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and other prominent parents accused of cheating the college admission process who they argue were caught by authorities. federal.

United States District Judge Nathaniel Gorton rejected the defense's attempt to launch the indictment on allegations of misconduct by FBI agents in the case that has rocked the world of higher education. The judge also denied his attempt to prevent prosecutors from filing certain secretly recorded phone calls at trial.

"The court is satisfied that the government attorney has not lied or attempted to deceive the court or fabricated evidence," Gorton wrote in his ruling.

An attorney for the couple declined to comment Friday.

Loughlin and Giannulli are slated to stand trial in October on charges that they paid $ 500,000 to take their daughters to the University of Southern California as crew recruits, although neither was a T-shirt. They refused to pay bribes and said they believed their payments were legitimate donations.

They were among the 50 people charged last year in the "Operation Varsity Blues,quot; case. Authorities said wealthy parents paid large sums to secure their admissions to elite schools as bogus sports recruits or someone cheating on their entrance exams.

The judge's decision came after he ordered prosecutors to explain the iPhone notes written by the admitted mastermind of the admissions cheating plan, Rick Singer, when he was secretly working with the government in October 2018.

In his notes, Singer wrote that investigators told him to lie so that parents could make incriminating statements about recorded phone calls. Agents ordered him to say that he told the parents that the payments were bribes, rather than donations, according to notes published in the legal documents.

"They keep asking me to tell a liar and not repeat what I told my clients about where the money was going: to the program, not the coach, and that it was a donation and they want it to be a payment," Singer wrote, according to court documents.

Gorton called Singer's claims in his notes "serious and disturbing."

The defense argued that the notes show that officers intimidated Singer into fabricating evidence by tricking parents into falsely accepting that the payments were bribes.

Agents in the case denied pressing Singer to lie and said they had been instructing him to be more explicit with new clients who had not yet carried out the bribery scheme. Prosecutors said Singer took the notes when he had not yet fully accepted responsibility for his crimes. Additionally, prosecutors said it doesn't matter if Singer called the payments bribes or donations, because it was still an illegal quid pro quo.

Gorton wrote Friday that the fact that prosecutors failed to deliver Singer's notes to the defense earlier was "irresponsible and wrong," but not "deliberate." Gorton said agents were trying to get Singer to corroborate, not fabricate, evidence. And if defense attorneys disagree, they will have "ample opportunities,quot; to question Singer at trial, the judge said.

"If Singer's calls in October 2018 were consistent with his previous representations of his & # 39; program & # 39; And if they demonstrate that the defendants believed their payments were legitimate donations rather than bribes, it is a direct problem for the jury after a trial on the merits, "he wrote.

Singer pleaded guilty and is expected to be a crucial witness in the trials. He began cooperating with investigators in September 2018 and secretly recorded his phone calls with parents to build the case against them.

Nearly two dozen parents have already pleaded guilty in the case, including actress Felicity Huffman of "Desperate Housewives." She spent almost two weeks in prison after admitting to having paid $ 15,000 for someone to correct her daughter's entrance exam answers.

