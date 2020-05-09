Jordyn Woods Shows Her Secret Side To Fans – See How Competitive She Is

Jordyn Woods is showing fans a part of her that not many know about. He also made sure to tell people that he is very competitive, and that you should watch the last video he shared on his social media account to see what he meant.

"Growing up with siblings is like,quot; I know I don't show this side of me often, but something that you guys will learn about me eventually is when it comes to games or sports that I'm super competitive, "Jordyn captioned her post.

Someone said, "Jordyn is very beautiful, I'm glad she's spreading her wings," and another follower posted this message: "Go on with your pitch, the ball will have much more power."

Jordyn also shared another video that she subtitled with the following words: ‘since we are already on the subject 😂🏀 Which one do you have? 🏀 or 🏈 ’

A follower exclaimed: Oh Oh my god! All around ! Wow! "And another commentator said:" Soccer is better than basketball, it is much more difficult and also you do not have seven opportunities to win a series, it is one and thus you feel more tense. "

Another follower said: ‘Wait, why is your shape better than Travis Scott and Tory Lanez? LOL ".

Apart from this, Jordyn is very happy to see that her community of Frst.Place sports team fans is really enjoying her marketing, and she made sure to share her gratitude for this on her social media account.

‘I had to put it in! How is my family in first place? I can't believe how fast and strong the community is growing and also the transformations I am seeing from some of you so quickly is incredible. Let's understand it! Happy Tuesday Jord ’Jordyn captioned her post.

Fans made sure to praise her in the comments and tell Jordyn that they are truly proud of all of her accomplishments.



