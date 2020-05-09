Jonas Brothers President NY Giants Donates $ 1 Million to Angeleno Fund; The city reports an unemployment rate of 24% – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLb97525b004223709a7626a0352c152eb17%

– Mayor Eric Garcetti, in his last daily briefing on the city's response to the coronavirus, focused on programs aimed at helping Angelenos in need, including the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles and a partnership with local restaurants to provide meals older people.

"We cannot overstate what the economic impact of COVID-19 has been on our city and our people," said Garcetti. “Our work to reduce the spread of this virus came at a huge cost instantly: Small businesses closed on our main streets, households lost jobs, hours, and income, and according to our estimates, our city's unemployment rate increased from 4 , 7% in February to over 24% in April. "

The mayor announced that the city had launched a series of task forces across all industries in an effort to set guidelines that would allow more businesses to open in the coming weeks.

"Each of these groups is putting together a toolkit, with key health and economic metrics, to monitor our progress along with specific advice on how to gradually expand the services led by our public health professionals here in Los Angeles," said Garcetti .

RELATED: Los Angeles County Hits 30,000 Coronavirus Cases

%MINIFYHTMLb97525b004223709a7626a0352c152eb18%

It also announced another expansion of the Senior Emergency Food Program, in partnership with 15 restaurants across the city, which will provide meals to another 1,000 seniors just next week.

"It means more meals for our elders," said Garcetti. "It means more help for our businesses, and it means more jobs for our people."

People age 65 and older, or ages 60-64 with underlying medical conditions, who reside in the city of Los Angeles can enroll in the program online.

And the Mayor announced an additional $ 1 million donation to the Los Angeles Mayor's Fund to be used to expand the capacity of the Angeleno Card program.

Steve Tisch, president of the New York Giants, and the Jonas Brothers donated $ 500,000 to the fund, the latest in a series of high-profile donations.

"I thank you not only for recognizing the economic impact this pandemic is having on our families, but for doing something about it," said Garcetti. "Thanks to everyone's generosity for this fund, lives will be saved, and I encourage everyone to continue giving."

And while Garcetti said he would no longer hold daily briefings, opting instead for communication as needed, those who want to stay up-to-date with the latest can subscribe to receive online notifications.