Jonas Brothers invite Lucky Fan to a barbecue party for charity

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas are offering their loyal fans a chance to join them for a barbecue and dance party in their own backyard to raise money for the hungry.

Lucky one Jonas brothers Fans will have a chance to meet their idols in their own backyard for a barbecue and dance party.

Brothers Nick, Joe and Kevin are the latest stars to accept the All-In Challenge to raise funds for charities that provide much-needed services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The hit makers "Sucker" will fly to the lucky winner's hometown and visit his residence for a welcome reunion, a two-hour barbecue, and a dance party. They will also work with the winner to give back to a charity of their choice.

Joe, showing off his freshly cut haircut, announced the group's participation on his Instagram account.

"We have accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE! We are launching a barbecue and are returning a charity of your choice with YOU! Go to the link in our bio and make a positive impact during this difficult time," he wrote. . He also challenged YouTuber David DobrikBritish musician Lewis Capaldiand Lewis Hamilton Get involved.

The All In Challenge began on April 14 with all proceeds benefiting No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheel and America & # 39; s Food Fun. More than $ 32 million has been raised to date with the help of stars including Chris Evans, Kim Kardashian, Snoop dogg, Ariana Grande, Shawn mendes, and more.

100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to nonprofit organizations.

To enter go to Fanatics.com.