Joe Jonas explains the real reason behind his impromptu Las Vegas wedding

The Jonas Brothers member reveals that he and his wife continued the Las Vegas weddings just because they had to legally marry in the US. USA Before celebrating a wedding in France.

Joe Jonas he connected with fans in a new video for GQ magazine and opened up about the reason for his Sophie TurnerThe impromptu Las Vegas wedding.

the Jonas brothers star and ex "game of Thrones"The actress exchanged vows at the legendary Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019, after the Billboard Music Awards, and then celebrated for the second time in southern France during a sunset ceremony the following month.

During his appearance on GQ & # 39; s "Actually i"In the series, where he searched the Internet anonymously from home and answered a series of questions about himself, hitmaker" Sucker "revealed that the couple went ahead with the first ceremony as they" had to legally marry in the United States ".

"So we thought it would be a lot of fun inviting all of our friends, inviting them (to Las Vegas) and having an impromptu wedding," he explained.

"And we actually had some people that I didn't even know that well there. Some people (present) are now closer! Khalid It was there! That was cool. AND Diplo decided to broadcast the whole thing live. "

Although Sophie and Joe had a lot of fun exchanging vows in Sin City, she reflected that she "blew up in our faces" when her parents found out about the news after she forgot to tell them.

"My parents called me the next morning and said, 'Did you just get married?' And I realized that I told everyone, but forgot to tell my parents."

He added: "So, children, be sure to tell your parents when you are legally getting married!"