Joe Budden attacked online by Bad Girls Club alum Natalie Nunn

Joe Budden was recently attacked by the Chichas mala club alum Natalie Nann reported Hot New Hip Hop. Earlier this week, Joe Budden played Tekashi 6ix9ine's Instagram Live session where he addressed the Snitch accusations and also danced in his room while singing.

Since Tekashi 6ix9ine returned to social media and addressed criticism against him, other commentators and podcasters have also been struggling, including Nann and Budden.

During a recent podcast episode of Joe Budden Podcast, the former rapper touched Tekashi's return to form after his life behind bars.

Natalie Nunn was trapped on the cross when Joe referred to her as "Nasty Nat,quot;. Joe Budden said on his show that he wasn't even looking at the "numbers,quot; or "views,quot; of Tekashi 6ix9ine; I was just looking at the comment section to see who was being "nasty,quot;.

Joe went on to say, “I saw Natalie Nunn giving herself up there! Nasty to ** Nat! "It wasn't long before Natalie Nunn and her husband, Jacob Payne, addressed the comment. Natalie said on her own IG Live that Joe had some,quot; smoke "on the way.

In his Instagram story, Jacob Payne warned Budden to watch his back before getting "into shit,quot; that he doesn't want to participate in. Payne referred to Joe as a "b * tch a ** n * gga,quot; hiding behind a microphone and talking about women.

Nunn shared her clip and also captured a screenshot of a direct message she sent to Joe Budden where she was obviously also fighting. He never replied directly, but then he went to his Twitter to write, "Lol," along with crying and laughing emojis.

Ad

As previously reported, Tekashi 6ix9ine released a new single yesterday, as well as a music video after his imprisonment and subsequent release. During his IG Live, Tekashi yelled at his lawyer, the judge who let him out early to spend time with his family and some of his other associates.



Post views:

0 0