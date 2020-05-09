Jio: Saudi and US firms interested in Reliance Jio: report

US private equity firm General Atlantic is considering investing between $ 850 and $ 950 million in the Mumbai-based company, according to a Bloomberg report.
The deal could be completed as early as this month, although a deal has not been finalized and plans may change, he added.
Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) is also considering buying a minority stake in Jio, Bloomberg said in a separate report.
General Atlantic declined to comment on the report, while Jio and PIF did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
Hours earlier on Friday, Reliance Industries announced a sale of a $ 1.5 billion stake in Jio to Vista Equity Partners, the third deal in just over two weeks.
The conglomerate closed a $ 5.7 billion deal with Facebook for a 9.99% stake in Jio on April 22, and a few days later, it obtained a $ 750 million investment from private equity firm Silver Lake.
Together, the three deals will inject $ 8 billion combined into the telecommunications group into energy and help it reduce its debt.
Vista's investment gave Jio a capital value of Rs 4.91 trillion ($ 65 billion) and a business value of Rs 5.16 trillion, said Reliance, controlled by billionaire tycoon Mukesh Ambani.
Possible investments by New York-based General Atlantic and the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, which manages more than $ 300 billion in assets, would inject money in addition to the $ 8 billion that Jio has already raised.
Saudi Arabian PIF has been buying minority stakes in various companies. Last month, it revealed an 8.2% stake in the coronavirus-affected Carnival Corp, which raised the shares of the cruise operator nearly 30% more.
