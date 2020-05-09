Jio: Saudi and US firms interested in Reliance Jio: report

Isaac Novak
According to Bloomberg News, two more firms are considering a piece of Reliance Industries Ltd's $ 65 billion digital unit, according to Bloomberg News, which sets them up to be part of a growing list of firms that have recently invested in the Indian company. .

US private equity firm General Atlantic is considering investing between $ 850 and $ 950 million in the Mumbai-based company, according to a Bloomberg report.

The deal could be completed as early as this month, although a deal has not been finalized and plans may change, he added.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) is also considering buying a minority stake in Jio, Bloomberg said in a separate report.

General Atlantic declined to comment on the report, while Jio and PIF did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Hours earlier on Friday, Reliance Industries announced a sale of a $ 1.5 billion stake in Jio to Vista Equity Partners, the third deal in just over two weeks.

The conglomerate closed a $ 5.7 billion deal with Facebook for a 9.99% stake in Jio on April 22, and a few days later, it obtained a $ 750 million investment from private equity firm Silver Lake.

Together, the three deals will inject $ 8 billion combined into the telecommunications group into energy and help it reduce its debt.

Vista's investment gave Jio a capital value of Rs 4.91 trillion ($ 65 billion) and a business value of Rs 5.16 trillion, said Reliance, controlled by billionaire tycoon Mukesh Ambani.

Possible investments by New York-based General Atlantic and the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, which manages more than $ 300 billion in assets, would inject money in addition to the $ 8 billion that Jio has already raised.

Saudi Arabian PIF has been buying minority stakes in various companies. Last month, it revealed an 8.2% stake in the coronavirus-affected Carnival Corp, which raised the shares of the cruise operator nearly 30% more.

