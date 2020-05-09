Japanese asteroid probe uncovers an incredible secret – BGR

Japan's Hayabusa2 asteroid probe took images revealing that the space rock had a close encounter with the Sun.

The burned rock was present on the asteroid's surface, appearing red in the spectral analysis and indicating extreme warming in a short period of time.

Japan's Hayabusa2 asteroid probe has already accomplished a lot. After launching in 2014 and spending several years traveling to intercept the space rock known as Ryugu, he made many key observations and even captured samples of the asteroid before departing and returning to Earth.

The biggest discoveries will surely be made once scientists can obtain the rock samples from asteroids. Meanwhile, researchers are studying the data that the probe sent for many months and discovered something very interesting about Ryugu. Apparently, the asteroid has had some brushes uncomfortably close to another object in our solar system: the Sun.

In a new article published in Science, researchers including members of the Japanese space program JAXA reveal that images taken by the probe while orbiting the asteroid reveal interesting details about its past. Specifically, the spectral analysis of Ryugu's surface painted a pattern of red and blue.

When Hayabusa2 dived to take a sample of the space rock, the close-up images he shot back to Earth offered additional detail, and scientists now believe that the red tones in the spectral images are a clue that Ryugu made a close passage of the Sun. at some point in its history. The team believes that this "solar drift,quot; took place about 300,000 years ago and brought the rock close enough to the star to mark its surface with a reddish tint.

"The latitudinal color variations suggest reddening of the exposed surface material by solar heating and / or space weathering," the researchers write. “Immediately after touchdown, Hayabusa2's thrusters altered the fine, dark grains that originate from the redder materials. The stratigraphic relationship between the identified craters and the redder material indicates that a reddening of the surface occurred over a short period of time. We suggest that Ryugu previously experienced an orbital excursion near the Sun. "

The hundreds of thousands of years since that solar flyby have included collisions between the asteroid and smaller bodies. These impacts disturbed the surface and covered the exterior of the asteroid with a mixture of sun-scorched material and underlying rock.

The researchers are eager to study the samples the probe took from the asteroid before it departed. The flight home is not as long as the initial trip to the asteroid, and Hayabusa2 is expected to drop its samples in December this year. At that time, we will surely learn a lot about this specific asteroid and others in our stellar neighborhood.

