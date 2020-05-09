Jake Gyllenhaal sang a song about love in the quarantine era and put it on Instagram

A national treasure with multiple scripts!
When it comes to talent, Jake Gyllenhaal has it all. He is not only a great actor.
But he's also a pretty good singer. And if you've only seen him sing SNL in the "Airport Sushi,quot; sketch, then you should take a look at "Finishing the Hat,quot;, since it starred in the Broadway revival in 2017 Sunday in the park with George.
Well, yesterday, Jake demonstrated his singing talent once again by performing a new song called "Across the Way,quot; and posting it on his Instagram.
The song, which Jake performed as a way to raise money for 24 Hours Play, was written by musical theater composers Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire, then rehearsed and recorded by him within 24 hours.
And the song is, of course, quite current. It tells the story of a man trapped inside his house, due to the quarantine, who falls in love with a girl who lives across the street.
Jake captioned the post saying how honored he was to have worked with the two songwriters and urged people to donate if they could:
A love song in the quarantine era, this is "THROUGH THE ROAD,quot; from the brilliant minds of @jeaninetesori and @lindsayabaire. Written and recorded in 24 hours for @ 24hourplays, it was an honor to collaborate with these two along the way! If you can, donate to @ 24hourplays.
You can check out the full performance of "Across the Way,quot; below:
Plus, you can donate to 24 Hour Plays here.
