Ivanka Trump's personal assistant is reported to test positive for coronavirus!

Another day, another White House staff member tests positive for the COVID-19 virus! This time, it is someone who works closely with Ivanka Trump!

%MINIFYHTMLc2981e2142902e6eb380a6727272019417%

After a personal valet from Donald Trump and V.P. Mike Pence was confirmed to be infected with the virus, new reports claim Ivanka's personal assistant has also tested positive for the coronavirus!

However, the First Daughter is apparently totally safe since she has not had any personal contact with said assistant.

According to CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins, the assistant has only been working from home for weeks.

In addition, both Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, were reported to test negative for COVID-19 yesterday, May 8, and the test results were revealed just a few hours before news of her assistant testing positive reached the public.

Last night, Collins tweeted, "Ivanka Trump's personal assistant has tested positive for coronavirus," I was told. The assistant, who works in a personal capacity, has not been close to Ivanka for several weeks and has been working remotely. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner tested negative today, the source says. "

This new news comes after it was confirmed that Pence's press secretary Katie Miller also tested positive.

Donald Trump addressed the reports and also took this opportunity to shade the evidence.

‘Katie, she tested very well over a long period of time and then suddenly tested positive today. She has not contacted me. She spent some time with V.P. She tested positive out of the blue. This is why the concept of evidence is not necessarily great … I understand that Mike has been evaluated and tested negative, "the president told reporters at the White House!

%MINIFYHTMLc2981e2142902e6eb380a6727272019418%

Ad %MINIFYHTMLc2981e2142902e6eb380a6727272019489% %MINIFYHTMLc2981e2142902e6eb380a6727272019489%

In fact, both Trump and Pence have tested negative for COVID-19.



Post views:

0 0