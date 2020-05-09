Israel cracks down on banks over payments to Palestinian prisoners

JERUSALEM – Even as Israel is collaborating with West Bank officials to combat the coronavirus, a new Israeli military order that takes effect on Saturday prohibits banks in the occupied territory from processing payments that the Palestinian Authority distributes to the families of thousands of Palestinians. who have spent time in Israeli jails
Palestinians defend the funds as a vital well-being that compensates for an unjust justice system run by the military, provides income to families who have lost their main breadwinners, and allows freed prisoners to reintegrate into society. But Israelis denounce the practice as rewarding terrorism.
The decree also apparently prohibits financial institutions from dealing with the stipends that the Palestine Liberation Organization grants to the families of the murdered assailants, whom the Palestinians refer to as "martyrs,quot;.
The order threatens the jail of bank workers who refuse to comply, prompting at least three banks to demand that recipients of payments close their accounts last week, sparking intense outrage.
Jordan-based Cairo Amman Bank was the focus of anger on Friday over the new directive. A branch in the West Bank town of Jenin was shot at and a Molotov cocktail was thrown at another in Jericho, another West Bank town. In Ramallah, signs were placed outside a branch office demanding that the bank reverse its "shameful decision."
"Jerusalem is between Cairo and Haman," the signs said. "For Jerusalem, prisoners of liberty have sacrificed their lives in the darkness of prisons."
The violence prompted a statement by Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh, who said on Friday that families should be allowed to reactivate their accounts as banks and other officials pondered how to respond to the Israeli decree.
"We will find solutions that preserve the rights of prisoners and martyrs and protect banks from the tyranny of occupation and from any legal measure," he said.
The Palestinian Authority, which governs parts of the West Bank under the Oslo accords, sends stipends each month to some 12,000 families of current and former prisoners, some of whom have been convicted of killing Israelis. More than 750,000 Palestinians have been imprisoned by Israel during the 53 years of the occupation. Many Palestinians revere current and former prisoners as national heroes.
But Israel has consistently attacked the payments, which according to its officials act as an incentive and reward for violence against Israelis.
Nasr Jabreel, 61, a former prisoner in the Jalazone refugee camp north of Ramallah, said he visited his bank on Wednesday to collect the monthly stipend, but the A.T.M. He ordered him to see the manager, who told him that he had to close his account.
Jabreel, the father of six children, said he had spent 10 years in Israeli custody for participating in fighting with soldiers. "I already paid a price," he said, noting that he received $ 713 each month. "Why is Israel always looking for another way to make us pay again?"
Despite Mr. Shtayyeh's efforts to calm tensions, bank executives say there is no easy way to avoid the order and that his institutions are forced to stop dealing with payments.
"The Israeli order is clear," said Maher al-Masri, president of the Association of Banks in Palestine and head of the Palestinian Islamic Bank. "Our only option is to find a solution that protects the interests of banks and families."
Al-Masri, a former Palestinian Authority finance minister, said he believed that the 14 banks operating in the West Bank would have to stop working with prisoners' funds in early June. A statement from the Israeli army said the decree would take effect on May 9.
The order is the latest example of erupting tensions between Israelis and Palestinians, even as they work together to tackle the coronavirus.
In recent months, the two sides have reached agreements to facilitate the movement of Palestinian workers between Israel and the West Bank and support the budget of the Palestinian Authority. But they have also grappled with workers and many other issues, including Israeli raids on Palestinian cities and the imminent possibility that Israel annex parts of the West Bank in the coming months.
Israeli authorities first informed Palestinians of the new order three months ago, when they communicated its contents to Hussein al-Sheikh, a senior Palestinian official in charge of maintaining relations with Israel, according to Qadri Abu Bakr, head of the Commission on Prisoner Affairs. of the Palestinian Authority.
The Israeli army said the order was intended to "expand the criminal and administrative tools in the hands of the military commander to deal with terrorist threats."
The decree specifically states that "a soldier or an authorized party,quot; may confiscate anything suspected of being "given as payment or reward for carrying out a crime." It also describes punishments, including imprisonment, for "transactions,quot; designed to "reward,quot; the execution of a long list of security crimes.
In recent years, Israel has stepped up its efforts to crack down on payments. In early 2019, Israeli authorities began to enforce a law that allowed them to withhold taxes they collect on behalf of Palestinians each month, equivalent to the sum of stipends. In 2019, Israel withheld around $ 140 million.
Adam Rasgon reported from Jerusalem and Mohammed Najib from Ramallah.