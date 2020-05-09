Is Jessica Simpson struggling with her sobriety due to the Coronavirus pandemic? That is one of the topics that people are discussing this weekend due to an article that will be published on May 18, 2020 in the National Enquirer that is standing. According to the report, Jessica is struggling with her sobriety due to all the pressure that is happening. Jessica has not responded to the report and there is nothing to indicate that she is on the verge of a relapse or that she is losing her sobriety.

The source stated the following to the National Enquirer.

"She's having a bad time in quarantine. She's struggling with her sobriety. It's been a struggle. Her friends don't think she ever drank again, but there's been a lot of talk about it, so much so that she needs additional therapy."

Again, there is nothing to confirm that this National Enquirer report is true and many of Jessica's fans are upset by the article as they say it may be a trigger for her and if it is fake it could really get it started. let's drink.

Jessica discussed her emotional struggles and past addictions in her autobiography. Open book which became a New York Times best seller.

You can see several photos of Jessica Simpson with her book below.

The source noted how Jessica was able to gain her sobriety through therapy and address the child sexual abuse she suffered. The report said no one believes Jessica has fallen off the car, but her friends are concerned that stress may affect her.

What do you think of the National Enquirer report? Do you think it is harmful for those who are recovering to see themselves in the media with people who speculate that they have relapsed?

Jessica Simpson has not addressed anything on social media that indicates that she is having difficulties with the pandemic or closing orders. What you think?

