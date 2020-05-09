Is God listening to Paula White, Trump's spiritual advisor?

%MINIFYHTMLee6080e923b08d30b94a088fdf714b8217%

Paula White Image: Getty Paula White

The last time we checked on Donald Trump's spiritual adviser, Paula White, she was extraction of a commitment to speak at a conference that promised supernatural protection against the coronavirus. Before that she was praying that God would end everything satanic pregnanciesand calling against the animal and marine kingdoms. I have yet to learn what any of the kingdoms did to him, but I guess unless it's the kingdom of God, Paula will probably make a bad smell about it. I hope it will come out against Genovia at any time.

Putting aside her war with land and sea, Paula is now taking on an even greater force, God Himself, and commanding the Lord to stop all this nonsense of the coronavirus once and for all! "So I declare to you at this time, to be the Lord of this nation," he said at the White House on the National Day of Prayer earlier this week, "About the United States of America, and we receive your blessing on any plague, Regarding any financial distress, you will keep the hand of the enemy, according to the second chapter twenty-one of Samual, verse sixteen, ”he said before continuing to tell God that it is enough.

While I am totally disappointed in the sentiment, and I would very much like God to get rid of covid-19, I am confused as to why he felt the need to clarify to God exactly what nation he was talking about. Do you think God doesn't know where you were when you were talking to him? Also, I know I may be a little rusty when it comes to my understanding of religion, but Paula spends most of her speech (prayer?) Reminding God of things that were written in the Bible and of all times. that helped people. who were distressed before. I think you know that, Paula! Didn't you like it, write the book? Isn't that all? Written by man, inspired by God, or something like that. I guess if he's out there, right now he's just not listening, and to be honest, I don't think you're helping!

What you think? Does God listen to Paula White?