Injured man put on psychiatric hold after being hit by BART train in Berkeley – Up News Info San Francisco

BERKELEY (Up News Info SF) – A man hit by a train Saturday morning at BART's Ashby Station was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and was placed on psychiatric hold, BART officials said.

The man was reported on the tracks around 10 a.m. and the station was closed and the trains stopped while the police investigated.

No information was released on how the man ended up on the tracks. No foul play is suspected, a BART spokeswoman said.

Shortly before 11 a.m., Ashby Station reopened and trains were making normal stops in all directions, according to BART.

