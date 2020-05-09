Infection statistics provide a sense of urgency as a free trial, walk-in tests open in Oakland – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (KPIX 5): A free and free COVID-19 testing center opened this week in Oakland, another step in getting more people in vulnerable communities tested.

The City of Oakland is partnering with Verily, a research division of Google's parent company Alphabet, to open sites like Roots Community Health Center for free and with no insurance required.

"We really wanted to put this in the community in a place and place where there are a lot of people who walk, bike, and ride AC Transit buses," said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.

In Oakland, there are 603 confirmed cases according to the latest numbers released by the Alameda County Health Department. That's 138 infected people per 100,000 residents, which is three times the number compared to the city of Dublin.

"We need to be tested if possible, so if it is available we should do it as soon as possible," said Diosa Diaz, a social worker who lives and works in Oakland.

A new study led by amfAR, an AIDS research nonprofit, reveals that counties with the largest black populations account for more than half of all coronavirus cases in the United States. USA And almost 60 percent of deaths.

"Disadvantaged people who have probably lost health insurance and do not have adequate medical care are at increased risk," said Stanford School of Medicine professor of epidemiology, John Ioannadis.

Wilson Buckley has been working at Highland Hospital in Oakland during the pandemic. He is a single father who tries to homeschool his daughter and keep her safe from COVID-19.

"I am far from that age group at risk," Buckley said.

"It hurts people, it kills people, and it's really bad," said D’Nita Buckley, 7.

Actor Sean Penn, whose non-profit organization CORE is also involved, recently visited the Roots Community Health Center with the Mayor.

"This is really bringing this health resource where it is needed most," said Schaaf.

For Buckley and his daughter, they will wait a few days to get results. For now, this gives you a little relief.

“I want to err on the side of caution instead of waiting. He said let's do a test, "Buckley said.

Schaaf says about 250 tests are available each day, and she wants to see that number reach three times that amount. There are plans to open another test site in the near future, but funding is an issue.

The site in East Oakland is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. at 4 p.m. For more detailed information on test sites, visit projectbaseline.com/COVID19