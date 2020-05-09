India Witness 40% Increase in Peak Internet Traffic: Report – Latest News

%MINIFYHTMLff0c2b76f4865f2ea2a75e4741080bb817%

Bangalore: Peak Internet traffic increased 40% in March in India and there was a significant increase in downloads and uploads per user, due to high workload and streaming content in all major cities, including tier markets II, says a new report.

While average downloads increased by 66% per user per month, average uploads increased by 37% per user per month, according to the report & # 39; State of Internet Traffic Trend & # 39; from ACT Fibernet, one of the largest cable internet service providers in India.

The data is based on general traffic data measured between February and April 2020 from 19 cities.

One of the most interesting revelations was that on one particular day in March, 98.7% of ACT Fibernet's entire subscriber base was simultaneously online.

"In the past two months, we have seen a significant shift in data consumption in cities as people move to work from home, spending more time streaming content, enjoying online games, taking online classes / courses , video conferencing, etc., "said Bala Malladi, CEO, Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd.

While there has been an overall 55% increase in streaming traffic, there was no significant difference between streaming and / or weekday and weekend traffic.



There was an overall 73% increase in traffic on weekdays and a 65% increase on weekends, according to the report.

India now has 504 million active Internet users, of which about 14 percent are between 5 and 11 years old, according to a new report from the Indian Internet and Mobile Association (IAMAI).

According to data from the 2019 Indian Readership Survey (IRS), the research also found that almost 70 percent of the Internet workforce in India are daily users.

Time spent on the Internet continues to be greater in urban India compared to rural India.