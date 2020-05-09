Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD Announces 2020 High School Graduation Plans – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District has partnered with Texas Motor Speedway to organize graduation ceremonies in person to provide families with a place that offers ample space to ensure social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say moving out of the race track offers a safe option to celebrate the Class of 2020 "in a memorable way and keep our graduation date in person."

Graduation times for high schools are as follows:

L.D.Bell High School: Sunday, May 31 at 10:00 a.m. Trinity High School: Sunday, May 31 at 6:00 p.m.

Graduates will receive their diplomas on "Victory Lane,quot; in a "hands-free,quot; style to respect the guidelines for social distancing outlined by Tarrant and Denton County Health Services.

Graduates, who wear academic attire in addition to masks handed out upon arrival, will cross a preparation area to receive their diploma.

Texas Motor Speedway will screen the ceremony on "Big Hoss," a 12-story, 218-foot-wide video board, to ensure each graduate is seen by attendees, both in person and virtually.

Family members who are in high risk categories for contracting COVID-19, or who are currently in quarantine, should remain at home and watch through the online broadcast or listen on the designated radio station.