Hugh Jackman continues his film studies amid self-isolation

Hugh Jackman is using his quarantine time forever. Page six reported earlier today than the X Men Alum has been taking one of Annette Insdorf's classes, "Reel Pieces,quot;, at Columbia University. Hugh has been taking the course online.

During an online discussion, Jackman shared how the course has fundamentally changed the way he understands movies while watching them. Now, he finds himself asking a series of thoughtful questions, including, "Why are we telling this story?" and "How does this help me grow as an artist?"

Jackman is undoubtedly committed to his art, whether it be acting, acting, or even singing. In case you missed it, last month Jackman posted a video on Twitter of himself singing the song "You Will Be Found,quot; at home.

UPI was the first to report that Jackman began his publication by describing the song's origins, including who wrote it and in which piece it appeared. Jackman said on Twitter that Justin Paul and Benj Pasek were the writers and also played a role in The best showman, one of Jackman's most critically acclaimed films.

Jackman claims that the song's lyrics, amid the coronavirus pandemic, are even more relevant today than before. Jackman, unlike Gal Gadot, was never criticized by social media users for releasing a song meant to lift the spirits of the public.

As previously reported, Gal Gadot, with the help of dozens of other celebrities, released an Instagram video in which he sang John Lennon's anti-war classic, "Imagine." The result of social networks, however, was incredibly negative.

Even Jamie Dornan, the star of 50 shades of gray, then went out to address the backlash. Dornan claims she appeared in the Instagram video at the request of her friend, Kristen Wiig. She later apologized to him for even involving him in the first place.

It is not entirely clear why social media users did not attack Jackman for his singing, but it may have something to do with the fact that Jackman did not portray him as if he was saving the world. He was only singing a song because he wanted to too.



