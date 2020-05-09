HP Elite Dragonfly (2020) review: recycled the right way

Last year's HP Elite Dragonfly was perhaps the best business laptop we've tested. This year's Elite Dragonfly is almost identical to that machine, which is fine because, again, the HP Elite Dragonfly was exceptional in almost every way.

This new setup feels very much and looks just like last year's model; It remains one of the most stylish and elegant business laptops on the market, and has the most striking design of all the convertibles HP currently sells.

HP has changed four things. First, Dragonfly is now 5G-enabled, though that feature won't be available until mid-2020. Second, it has a built-in mosaic tracker, coming to models in mid-May. Third, it has a new privacy-oriented display that includes HP's latest Sure View Reflect technology. Fourth, its mechanical parts are now primarily made from recycled materials.

The new dragonfly is slim, light, beautiful and almost perfect. You can get the base setup for around $ 1,500, but the model we're looking at costs $ 2,179, which is a pretty high price. (This specific model still doesn't appear to be available on the HP website, but configurations with similar specifications, including Tile, an i7, vPro, and the Sure View Reflect display are in the $ 2,100 to $ 2,700 range, depending on the RAM, storage, and other features.) The new features work, but they are luxuries, not necessities, for the vast majority of people. If you are an advanced C-Suite user who is always on the go, it can be a worthy financial expense for you. But you will probably be fine with a cheaper EliteBook unless money is not really an issue for you or your business.

Verge score 8.5 from 10 Good material Safe view mirroring screen

Tile tracker works

Exceptional keyboard

11 hour battery life Bad things Expensive

The screen is quite bright in privacy mode

Next generation processors

HP has been introducing recycled materials to the Elite Dragonfly for the past year. It is the first ultrabook to incorporate plastics destined for the ocean (that is, plastic garbage collected in maritime areas, which would otherwise have ended up in the ocean). The company said last year's model would incorporate 50 percent of PCR plastics (and 5 percent of ocean-bound plastics) in its speaker box and 35 percent of PCR plastics in its bezels.

The company's goals, since then, have become more ambitious. He announced at CES 2020 that over 80 percent of Dragonfly's mechanical parts and 90 percent of the magnesium chassis are now made from recycled materials. This initiative is not specific to Dragonfly; HP says other new HP Elite and HP Pro computers will incorporate the new composite components.

The new material has not made the chassis cheaper in any way. I don't remember the last time I held a laptop in this light that felt so sturdy. (HP did not respond to multiple inquiries about the exact weight and dimensions of this unit, but it weighs about 2.5 pounds.)

There is no flex on the keyboard and almost none on the screen. The chassis also feels great to the touch; magnesium is smooth, and rounded edges and corners mean you'll never be pricked. Fingerprints are often a concern in dark products, but the palm rest and keyboard remained unprinted after several days of use. The touchpad and cover amassed something, but I could only see them in bright light.

Keys are a bit plastic but still feel great

HP has also changed the plastic keyboard covers (the material now comes from 50 percent recycled DVDs) and the display bezels (now 35 percent recycled plastic). The keys are a bit plastic but still feel great, and the bezels don't look much different than the previous model.

The new Dragonfly looks and feels like a very pretty computer. And hey, now it's more sustainable.

The second big change is the new display, which uses HP's Sure View Reflect to maximize user privacy. Reflect is the fourth generation of SureView, which the company released with its EliteBook 1050 G3 in 2016. You can still configure the Dragonfly with older panels, including the low-power 1W display we tested last year, a display with SureView Gen3, and a HDR 400 display with 3840 x 2160 resolution. This is just an additional option.

The dragonfly has two display modes, which you can easily toggle by pressing F2. There's Sharing Mode, which offers up to 773 nits of brightness and wide viewing angles, and Privacy Mode, which tints the screen so passers-by can't spy.

With privacy mode turned on at 50 percent brightness, you couldn't see anything on the screen while sitting perpendicular to it. I started to make out some content on the edge of the screen at a 45 degree angle, but I couldn't see it well until I almost saw it from the front. If you use privacy mode in public, suspicious figures will have trouble spying unless they are watching remarkably. Someone sitting next to you on a bus or train could make out some parts, but they won't come close to the whole picture.

However, please note that the screen is dimmed in privacy mode. It also produces much more glare, especially below maximum brightness. Even with the screen on full, the glare was substantial enough that the device couldn't be used outdoors, and even indoors, I wouldn't have wanted to use it with a brightness below 50 percent. However, it's so easy to go back to sharing mode that I'm not too concerned about that compensation.

Fingerprints stay on this panel (it's a touchscreen) and were stubborn when I tried to erase them. It was a bit annoying, but the type of advanced users considering this setting may prefer to use the HP Active Pen, which ships with this unit.

When it comes to sophisticated display features, the question is always whether they will affect battery life. To my relief, not only is the battery life of the new Dragonfly excellent, it is actually significantly better than the late 2019 model. I took the ultrabook (in the default Better Battery power profile and 50 percent brightness) through my normal workday, juggling eight to 12 Chrome tabs, running Slack, streaming Spotify and YouTube, and the occasional Zoom call, dividing time almost equally between sharing mode and privacy mode. I got 11 hours and 38 minutes, which is the best battery life result I've ever received from a laptop. If you want a product that can work reliably on the go, you'll have trouble finding it better than Dragonfly. (I only got around seven hours with the Best Performance power profile, but didn't notice a significant slowdown with the lower power settings.)

Dragonfly's most innovative (but less business-oriented) new feature is Tile integration. Tile, for those who are unfamiliar, creates small Bluetooth-enabled devices that you can attach to your keys, purse, wallet, or other valuables. If you lose the object connected to Tile, you can locate it using the Tile application on your phone. This is the first laptop with a built-in tile tracker, which can help you find the dragonfly if it is lost or stolen.

The smart thing about Tile is that it works with its own hardware, apart from that of Dragonfly. That means you can sound an alarm through its own built-in speaker even when the computer is turned off. The tracker consumes a small amount of power from the computer, although HP did not answer our questions about the details of the relationship. If the Dragonfly is off when you lose it, HP says the Tile will continue to work for 20 days. If the computer is in hibernation, it still has 2.5 days.

Setting up the mosaic is a very simple process. I had to activate the device through the Microsoft Tile application (it comes preloaded in Dragonfly) and create an account with the service. (The Tile plays a funny clink as you set it up.) Once I downloaded the Tile app on my phone and logged in, it was ready.

When you open the Tile mobile app, you'll see a list of all the Tile products you've connected, including Dragonfly. If you select the laptop and press "Search,quot;, your tracker will sound a loud alarm. (IPhone users can also do this with a Siri shortcut.) You can also view your last known location on a map. If you lose your laptop out of Bluetooth range, you can designate it as "lost,quot; and activate Tile's community search feature, which will send you an alert with your location every time another Tile passes within your Bluetooth range. By signing up for Tile Premium, you can get more features, including a 30-day longer location history and smart alerts that notify you if you've left the house without your laptop (or other device connected to a Tile).

When I hid the Dragonfly in a pile of clothes in a closet, I was able to hear the tracker's alarm pretty well when I was in the same room, and it was audible (though I had to listen carefully) from the next room. Outdoors, it was audible up to about 60 feet away. The tile tended to stay connected to my phone until I was about 140 feet away. Those are comparable results to what you can expect from the independent Tile Pro tracker.

A built-in tile tracker is not an essential feature for the average business user. But if you travel a lot and want the technology, it works.

We can speed up the rest of the usual laptop stuff because it's the same as the Dragonfly Elite we reviewed in late 2019. The keyboard is an absolute home run, with great trips and very little noise. The glass touchpad is equally excellent, with a smooth surface and a quiet click. The selection of ports is impressive for such a lightweight 2-in-1, including two USB-C Thunderbolt 3 ports, one HDMI port, and one 3.5mm audio jack on the right, as well as one USB-A port, Kensington lock port and slot for a SIM card on the left. Windows Hello works as it should, and the webcam has a convenient privacy shutter. The four-speaker array offers the best surround sound I've ever heard on a Windows laptop. The laptop stays cool even under heavy loads, and the fans are not noisy at all.

The new Dragonfly also has the same vPro-enabled 8th generation Core i7-8665U processor as last year's model. (The 10th generation Comet Lake vPro is not yet available; we should see that later this year.) It's a bit disappointing not to see 10th generation chips on such an expensive machine – the comparable 10th generation Comet Lake 10th Gen i7 has six cores, so it is losing multi-threaded performance capability, which is useful for tasks like compiling code and do elaborate things with Excel. The 8th generation chips are also at a disadvantage compared to the Ice Lake chips, which will work better with creative work, thanks to Intel's new Iris Plus graphics. The 8665U still handled my daily charge (which mostly includes Chrome and Slack tabs), but if your work day includes more demanding tasks, you'd better expect a Dragonfly model with 10th gen CPU.

Other drawbacks of the previous model persist. The power button retains its unwieldy position on the left side; I accidentally pressed it a couple of times when I was carrying the laptop. The screen still has the 16: 9 aspect ratio, which is tight for productivity use; I often had to zoom out 80 or 70 percent to comfortably use the tabs side by side. A laptop aimed at advanced business users should really be 16:10 or, better yet, 3: 2.

These are small flaws compared to the things that the Dragonfly does exceptionally well, which is basically everything else. If you're looking for a vPro-enabled system with a built-in mosaic tracking device and built-in privacy screen, this is the only laptop on the market with that combination of features. If you and your company are made of money, then waste.

But this dragonfly is a luxury product. It's the Galaxy S20 Ultra or the iPhone 11 Pro Max of business laptops; it's amazing, but most people don't need it. If you can do without the sophisticated features, a cheaper setup will work just fine. And if you don't need vPro and are willing to go for a ThinkPad, you can get a modern processor.

But once I send this review unit to HP, I will stop using it.