How To Watch Ferguson vs Gaethje Live Stream Reddit Online

It’s that time when the UFC fans are super excited as the UFC 249 matchup between Ferguson Vs. Gaethje is taking place in the Interim lightweight championship. This event is a long awaited one among the fans as it was delayed due to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis all over the world. And with a lot of sporting events are either postponed or are canceled we are glad that this fight can be watched from your home on live streaming channels.

World boxing champion Justin Gaethje will face Tony Ferguson in the UFC 249 main event in May. The match will take place in Florida on the 9th of May. But there still is no confirmation. Ferguson was supposed to face Khabib Nurmagomedev on the 18th of April 2020, but the match was canceled as Khabib was restricted to travel from his country, and hence he could not make an appearance. Therefore it was Gaethje who was chosen as Khabib’s replacement. Hence the battlefield was scheduled on the 9th of May 2020.

So far in the UFC championships both Ferguson and Nurmagomedev have been maintaining their long winning streaks. And the fans will be eager to see what would be the outcome of the UFC 249 match that will be held this Sunday. Since September 2019 Ferguson has not fought any battles. The UFC 249 will also have another main event that will feature Dominik Cruz who is a former world champion. He will face Henry Cajudo for the UFC bantamweight title. The world is anticipating the return of Cruz to the ring after a long time.

How to watch the Ferguson vs Gaethje live streaming Reddit channels?

Fans can watch the UFC 249 match from anywhere in the world even if they are living very far from Florida. It is not that difficult to watch the UFC match on live streaming networks from any part of the world. You just need a fast internet and a compatible device. And moreover, the streaming channels are not as expensive as the cable tv, and also there is no fixed contract which means you can cancel the subscription any time.

Fans can watch the live action of the match on platforms such as ESPN+ and PPV Pass. The Prelims can be watched on ESPN, and the Prelims Card can be watched on the UFC Fight pass in the United States of America (USA). Or else you can choose any of the OTT channels and watch the UFC 249 the cost will also be minimal. Let’s see which are the channels to watch the UFC 249 on live streaming channels.

1. BT Sport.

BT Sport is one more option for the fans in the UK to watch the UFC 249 match between Ferguson and Gaethje. The channel gives the best of the sporting action. If you choose BT Sports then it could be one of your best decisions. Irrespective of your province, you can switch to BT Sports to watch an unobstructed variety of sports content, with absolutely no problem.

Furthermore, BT Sports will provide a great video quality and if at all there is any hindrance it will be at the minimum level. Moreover, BT Sports is well suited to the latest smartphones so that there will be no hindrance when you are watching your favorite sport anywhere and anytime.

2. Fubo TV

Next on the list is the fuboTV with you can watch the UFC 249 match between Ferguson and Gaethje. The channel is the most admired sports channel. It has a main bundle “fubo” with a lot of channels are featured in it. There is a possibility of adding more channel packs and premium networks. Even though the best build is already included in the subscription page under the Ultra pack, check that one out as well. The package consists of ESPN+, and ESPN 2 so you don’t have to look elsewhere. So, our suggestion to you is to go ahead and get the subscription to fubo and include all the cool channel packs that you need, plus the fubo Extra.

fuboTV provides its users cloud DVR storage space of 30 hours, if they want more, they can increase up to 500 hours of storage space at an extra payment of $9.99 per month. This gives you a chance to record a lot of games. The platform also has the ability to stream on two screens at a time for a single account, users can also add a third screen at a slightly added fee. Read our fuboTV review and then make the decision.

3. Sling TV.

Next, we have Sling TV to watch the UFC 249 match between Ferguson and Gaethje. The channel is a great platform that’s easily customizable. There are three bundles to choose between here – Orange, Blue, and Orange + Blue. You can add loads of channels grouped in packs based on their genre, as well as premium networks. Sling TV hosts ESPN+ in the Blue and Orange+Blue bundles so you can choose either of these two.

Sling TV subscribers can only enjoy cloud DVR space if they pay for it, but it only costs $5 per month for 50 hours’ worth of storage space, so it’s not that expensive. If you choose to subscribe to the Blue bundle, know that you’ll get to watch content on up to three devices at once, while the Orange + Blue bundle comes with four simultaneous streams. Read our full review on Sling TV.

4. Youtube TV

The last but not the least option in the list to watch the UFC 249 match between Ferguson and Gaethje is the YouTube TV. It is another platform that comes with some of the better attractive benefits. Although it has just a single bundle of channels, but the features are plenty. These are valuable to watch the UFC match. The bundle includes channels like ESPN+ and ESPN 2. All these channels are included at no extra cost. So, you just need a subscription to the YouTube TV, and you don’t have to worry about anything else.

The users of YouTube TV also get unlimited storage space of the cloud DVR. The user can store recordings of the content which are set to stay in the storage for 9 months. YouTube TV also supports three streams per account at a time and there is no additional cost. Check out the YouTube TV review for more information.