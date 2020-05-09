How to enable dark mode on Facebook's redesigned website – BGR

Facebook officially launched its redesigned desktop website on Friday, May 8.

Facebook's new design is much more like the mobile app, loads faster than before, removes much of the clutter from the previous design, and introduces dark mode.

You can opt for the new Facebook design at any time in your browser.

Last year at its annual F8 developer conference (remember the conferences?), Facebook unveiled a new design for its desktop website. In recent months, Facebook has allowed some users to opt for the new design in certain regions, but on Friday, the redesigned website launched globally, giving everyone with a Facebook account a chance to see the new one. Appearance and additional features of The updated desktop experience.

If you want to see what the new Facebook looks like, all you have to do is go to Facebook.com in a browser, click the down arrow in the menu bar on the right side at the top of the page and search the option menu that says "Switch to a new Facebook,quot;. You can change it again at any time from the same menu.

There are some significant changes to the New Facebook, some of which you will notice immediately, and some of which you may not. In the new version of the site, finding what you're looking for is easier than ever, with massive, easy-to-read buttons and shortcuts across the page. Page transitions also load faster, which means you'll spend less time waiting. But the most notable change of all has to be the long-awaited addition to Dark Mode.

Once you have switched to New Facebook, find the same down arrow in the upper right corner of the screen (it should read "Account,quot; when you hover over it) and click on it. There should be a toggle in the middle of the menu that says "Dark Mode,quot;, which you can click to enable or disable the feature.

I can probably tell you whether or not you'll like the redesign based on your opinion on the current design of the Facebook mobile app. At first it's a bit jarring, because my browser tab looks like a mobile website that has been reconfigured to fit a larger screen. But there is nowhere else to go except the messy old design.

"We have grown since Facebook.com launched 16 years ago," the team says. "We have created new features, optimized for new devices and operating systems, and expanded to hundreds of languages. We recently focused on the mobile Facebook experience and realized that our desktop site was lagging behind. People need it to stay up to date. So we did some research on the spot, spent months talking to people about how we could improve the web experience for them. Now we're excited to offer the new site, a great new foundation for the next decades of Facebook.com "

