Holland America Cruise Ship employees stranded at sea for almost 2 months due to coronavirus concerns allowed to land – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Over the past 55 days, hundreds of Holland America Line cruise workers have been trapped at sea by concerns about the new coronavirus.

"They are really treating us as vectors of disease," said Melinda Mann, manager of Holland America's youth program. "They are treating the cruise industry as if we were all sick, and we are going to infect the United States."

Mann arrived at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro on Friday morning, for the second time in two weeks, aboard a different Holland America cruise ship along with hundreds of other employees who have been trying to get home for almost two months. .

None of the employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

"It is super frustrating, super stressful," he said. "I've never really been an anxious person in my life, but I've had more anxiety attacks since this started than I hope to have again."

Mann has been working as a youth entertainment coordinator on cruise ships since 2017 and said she loves her job, but this experience left her shocked.

"I feel like my mental health is much more unstable now than it was," he said. "Pure isolation, I spent about 21 hours a day in my cabin."

And Mann said that in addition to being separated from her family and friends, the cruise line's efforts to maintain social estrangement, as well as technological problems, made her feel even more alone.

"At meals, we weren't allowed to look at each other any longer," he said. “All the tables were facing each other. We could only communicate, really, by text message.

"I couldn't see my family because the Internet connection was so bad that you couldn't video chat. It was very isolating."

And although Mann was finally able to disembark, she still has a long way to go before she can return home, including a flight to Orlando, where her mother will find her and take her back to Georgia.

"I'm at home in the United States, and I'm supposed to be happy about that," he said. "But I really still feel very stressed and anxious, with the anxiety that was left over from all this terrible experience."

In a statement, Holland America Line said it was working in coordination with the United States Coast Guard, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other government agencies to safely repatriate its American and Canadian crews.