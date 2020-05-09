Hitmaking Music Entrepreneur was 59 years old – Up News Info

Harrell's career began on the acting side. It was Dr. Jeckyll, half of the rap duo Dr. Jeckyll and Mr. Hyde, with high school friend Alonzo Brown. They had several hits, including Rap genius in 1981 and AM PM. in 1984. Heralding their later influence, the duo wore suits and ties.

After the act ended, Harrell worked for Rush Management, directed by Def Jam's Russell Simmons. Harrell was promoted to Vice President and General Manager, working with Run-DMC, LL Cool J and Whodini.

In 1986, he sent on his own to found Uptown Records. He addressed an exclusive audience that would appeal to hip-hop street and upward-moving young adults. The result was a label that traveled the growing wave of hip-hop and managed to create a lucrative niche. It partnered with industry giant MCA in 1988 and became a successful foundation in the golden age of CDs.

Harrell hired Sean Combs as an intern in the early 1990s, bringing on board another ambitious and talented young talent. Although Combs was a hard worker, the two Alpha males clashed, and Harrell fired him in 1993. That inspired Combs to found Bad Boy Records, signing The Notorious B.I.G. as one of his first acts. The two reconciled later, and Harrell became vice president of the Combs' rebellion.