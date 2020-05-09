Hitmaking Music Entrepreneur was 59 years old – Up News Info

Andre Harrell, whose Uptown Records is considered one of the key bridges between hip-hop and R&B, died of heart failure Thursday night at his West Hollywood home. He was 59 years old and his death was confirmed by his ex-wife.
Harrell was instrumental in the careers of Sean Combs, Mary J. Blige, Heavy D & The Boyz, and Jodeci, among many others. His record label, Uptown Records, is remembered as one of the R&B giants of the 1990s, finding a niche as a home for sophisticated and gentle artists, but who retain their street edge.
Andre O & # 39; Neal Harrell was born in the Bronx on September 26, 1960. He graduated from Charles Evans Hughes High School in 1978 and attended Baruch College and Lehman College.
Harrell's career began on the acting side. It was Dr. Jeckyll, half of the rap duo Dr. Jeckyll and Mr. Hyde, with high school friend Alonzo Brown. They had several hits, including Rap genius in 1981 and AM PM. in 1984. Heralding their later influence, the duo wore suits and ties.
After the act ended, Harrell worked for Rush Management, directed by Def Jam's Russell Simmons. Harrell was promoted to Vice President and General Manager, working with Run-DMC, LL Cool J and Whodini.
In 1986, he sent on his own to found Uptown Records. He addressed an exclusive audience that would appeal to hip-hop street and upward-moving young adults. The result was a label that traveled the growing wave of hip-hop and managed to create a lucrative niche. It partnered with industry giant MCA in 1988 and became a successful foundation in the golden age of CDs.
Harrell hired Sean Combs as an intern in the early 1990s, bringing on board another ambitious and talented young talent. Although Combs was a hard worker, the two Alpha males clashed, and Harrell fired him in 1993. That inspired Combs to found Bad Boy Records, signing The Notorious B.I.G. as one of his first acts. The two reconciled later, and Harrell became vice president of the Combs' rebellion.
Harrell became Motown's CEO in 1995, and remained there for two years. He also became a film producer, with Strictly business and honey on your resume. He was also an executive producer on the television crime drama. Covert New York.
Last year, BET announced that it was partnering with Mr. Harrell in a mini series on Uptown Records.
Survivors include her son, Gianni Credle-Harrell; a brother, Greg; and his father No details of the memorial service have been announced.