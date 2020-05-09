His daily job: Cory Booker's main assistant. His first night: EMS volunteer.

Over the past few weeks, Matt Klapper has spent his days as Senate Chief of Staff Cory Booker, arguing with congressional aides about the benefits for emergency medical technicians.

At night, he put on his own mask and isolation gown, the same type he's trying to secure by the millions for the first responders.

As Washington grapples with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, Klapper is the rare political agent in the room, and the ambulance, where it happens. An assistant to Booker since the days of the New Jersey senator as a city councilman, he is also a former professional firefighter and former crew chief of an ambulance squad in Springfield, a northern New Jersey city caught in the wave of the city. York City affected by the coronavirus. When the New Jersey governor called retired and inactive medical professionals to return to their old job in March, Klapper answered the call, while maintaining his daily job in Congress.

For Klapper, 37, working in the midst of a pandemic acquired a strange, largely insomniac rhythm. They spent days browsing the requests of constituents, the federal needs of their most affected state, and an avalanche of new legislation in Washington, as well as helping to manage an office that, like so many others, made the difficult transition to totally remote work. At night, he disinfected ambulances with wipes, answered emergency calls, and tracked patient data. In her spare time, she borrowed an EMS truck to pick up groceries for her parents and join her family for dinner, lunch on the terrace, with a glass window between them.

Although states continue to lift restrictions designed to curb the virus, the country remains under the control of the disease, facing economic and health effects that will last for years. At the forefront of that fight are health workers, who depend on the government to protect not only their jobs but also their safety and that of their families.

Klapper is the rare policymaker who has lived on both worlds.

"The most shocking thing about having these dual experiences was just seeing the extent of how this virus is harming people," he said. “There are millions of first responders who are going to answer these calls for months, if not longer. This is something that does not stop at the door of work. He's going to come home. "

Union County, where Springfield is located, has one of the highest infection rates in the country, above those of New York City and New Orleans per capita. In Springfield and surrounding cities, calls that once lasted 45 minutes now often take hours, including disinfecting the ambulance, waiting in the crowded hospital, and putting on all the protective gear. Many EMS workers have been infected, leaving them without a job. Others cannot risk exposing themselves or their family members vulnerable to the disease.

The need for medical workers became so severe that Governor Philip Murphy of New Jersey called on 100 ambulances from across the country, along with former medical professionals, to join the effort. Klapper returned and, wishing to avoid infecting his parents, wife and 17-month-old son, he moved into the pool house of a high school friend.

“The volume of calls had increased so much, and the staff is what the staff is; There is no magic potion that creates more EMS providers for you, "said Mike Bascom, the leader of the EMS task force in New Jersey." Matt felt it his duty to come back and help. "

Almost immediately, Klapper said, his days and nights were consumed with the virus.

Before his first EMT shift in early April, he spent the day with Governor Booker, the New Jersey State Police Superintendent, and the State Health Commissioner as they met, masked, of course, for a video conference with Vice President Mike Pence. That night Klapper drove an ambulance to his first coronavirus call.

"Matt came back and his attitude was 'Since I can only help him for a few weeks, just throw me to the ground,'" said Apu Mullick, head of the Springfield First Aid Squad, who said Klapper was on call. for about 60 hours a week, mainly at night. "It made a big difference. We never had to rely on external aid. "

Klapper's double life also included some, certainly minor, sacrifices for Booker. On several occasions, Klapper hung up on his boss to respond to a literal emergency, rather than his more typical policy.

"You heard about him playing the," Oh Cory, I can't talk to you right now because I'm saving lives, "said Booker with a smile." How many times will he use that card with me? "

Klapper is perhaps a good fit for Booker, a professional rescuer who works for a politician known for his dramatic and highly chronic rescues.

During Booker's actions as a hero as Newark's mayor, such as when he saved a neighbor from a house fire or helped a pedestrian hit by a car, Klapper sometimes handled the actual emergency.

Several years ago, when Booker ran into a car accident on the Garden State Parkway and jumped in to help, Klapper followed suit. At one point, Booker said, he was nervous when the car filled with smoke.

"I won't stay here if this explodes," Booker recalls telling Klapper, who was working to stabilize the driver. "And he says," Cory, that's airbag dust. "

In Washington, with Booker more confined to the halls of the Capitol, the shy Klapper has kept his experience of emergency response mostly private, according to those who worked with him.

"Someone with their chops, especially in Washington, who does something like that, you'd expect them to work on every other sentence, and he just doesn't do that," said Senator Brian Schatz, a Democrat from Hawaii, who called Klapper "a true mensch."

Booker said Klapper's experience enriched his response to the virus.

When Booker sent out a letter asking for more masks and gloves, Klapper added a request for isolation gowns as he watched his squad obtain small team orders from around the world. In conversations with the state health commissioner, he noted how long waiting times in hospitals left EMTs sitting in closed ambulances with coronavirus patients for hours, increasing their exposure.

This week, his office introduced a bill with Senator Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, amending federal law to make emergency medical workers who contract the coronavirus eligible for the same death benefits as those who die in the fulfillment of duty.

The fire squad and the emergency squad, Klapper said, are "my family,quot;: friends who watched him grow up, joined in deadly situations, and even enrolled him on the online dating site where he finally met his wife.

"These are people I've known for decades and I couldn't have more respect or love," he said. “It was a time of need for them. If it was going to be useful to them, I wanted to be there. "

Booker is also a kind of family for Klapper.

"I consider it a true soul connection because it has always been like Jiminy Cricket to me, it has always been there in my life to remind me of the values ​​of our two cores," said Booker, adding that Klapper was his first phone call. in the morning and his last one before bed.

Klapper met Booker at an assembly at his high school to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., impressing the then-councilman politician with a documentary on the civil rights hero. Around that time, Klapper also applied to join the ambulance squad, a dream since he was a boy obsessed with fire trucks and ambulances.

In college, he worked for Booker and trained as a firefighter during summers. During Yale law school, he traveled home to volunteer for the fire team and helped Booker navigate a fiscal crisis. After graduation, he returned to Newark City Council as Senior Policy Advisor to Booker and, after being hired for a full-time position, became a professional firefighter. With Newark in the midst of deep budget cuts, he earned no city wages, staying a firefighter through a part-time job at the Brookings Institution, a group of experts.

After Booker was elected to the Senate in 2013, Klapper moved to Washington to help with the demanding needs of establishing a new Senate office. When Booker announced his presidential campaign last year, Klapper returned to Newark to serve as senior adviser.

With virus cases starting to fall into the state, Klapper is ending his time with the squad, quarantined for two weeks before reuniting with his family and returning to Washington, where the Senate has returned to session.

"I'm still spending the day thinking about what's sitting on the surfaces inside the squad house, what I'm tracking down in the house I'm staying in," Klapper said. "I have a much broader vision of how this is going to displace the ranks of the emergency services."