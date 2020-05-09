Here's a list of weekend construction in Metro Detroit – Up News Info Detroit

METRO DETROIT (Up News Info DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Friday the closure of freeways throughout Detroit Metro. All work is subject to change.

MDOT says the highway construction project is an essential role and that transportation workers in the field will follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control to limit their risk of getting sick.

Here is a list of the closures:

I-75 :

Oakland – EB / WB Long Lake CLOSED on I-75, Friday 9 a.m.-Sun 5 p.m.

I-94 :

Wayne – EB I-94, Livernois to Warren Ave, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 left closed, Friday 7 am-Sat 7pm.

Wayne – WB I-94, US-24 / Telegraph to I-275, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 right closed, until Sunday at 7pm.

M-59:

Oakland – WB M-59, Squirrel Rd to I-75, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Monday 7 a.m. to Friday 7 p.m.

Oakland – EB M-59, MLK Jr Blvd to I-75, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Monday 7 a.m. to Friday 7 p.m.

